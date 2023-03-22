Marvel's Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu's Twitter Account Might Have Been Hacked

Celebrities are subject to a ton of scrutiny due to how big their platforms are, and they are the most likely to get their social media accounts hacked for nefarious purposes. It has happened before and will happen time and time again. But now it seems that one major Marvel star was hacked earlier tonight. Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) appears to be the latest subject of a hack, with the actor tweeting out to fans to purchase Apple's MacBook Pro and PlayStation 5 at below retail prices for charity by messaging him and sending him money. The tweets appear to have been taken down by the actor or the social media company, and Liu appears to be back in control of his account. The Shang-Chi star has yet to reveal if he was hacked or not, but it seems very likely due to the nature of the tweets. Nevertheless, this seems like the right time to add extra security to your own Twitter account and avoid being hacked.

You can check out a screenshot of his tweet below.

What is Simu Liu Doing Next?

