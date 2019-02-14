‘Masters of the Universe’ Movie Filming Start Date and Location Revealed

The Power Sword will be drawn once more this summer as production on Sony’s Masters of the Universe movie begins.

Production Weekly reports that the Master of the Universe movie will begin production in July in Prague.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Updated production schedule and location for Sony’s Masters of the Universe, from the directing duo of Aaron and Adam Neem,” Production Weekly tweeted. “Principal photography is due to get underway mid-July in Prague.”

Updated production schedule and location for Sony’s MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, from the directing duo of Aaron and Adam Nee. Principal photography is due to get underway mid-July in Prague. pic.twitter.com/KUL2InPEU8 — Production Weekly (@prodweek) February 12, 2019

Aaron and Adam Nee joined the film to replace McG, who left the project in 2017. At the same time, Sony hired David Goyer to rewrite the script. There were rumors Goyer would also direct, but he left to pursue other projects. In January, Sony brought on Art Marcum and Matt Holloway to rewrite the script again.

Sony has been working on bringing Masters of the Universe back to the big screen since taking over the film rights in 2009. The project has gone through several different versions and directors over the years. With a production date now set, it seems the Sony may have committed to a path forward.

Masters of the Universe began life as a Mattel toy line launched in 1982. DC Comics launched a tie-in comic book series the same year. The 1983 Filmation cartoon He-Man and the Masters of the Universe made He-Man, with his battle cry “I have the power,” a household name among children of the era.

Masters of the Universe revolves around Prince Adam of Eternia in a world that is a blend of traditional fantasy and science fiction. When Adam lifts the Power Sword and invokes the name of Castle Grayskull, he transforms into He-Man, the most powerful warrior in the universe. He-Man defends Eternia from Skeletor, an evil sorcerer who would claim Grayskull’s secrets for himself to rule Eternia.

Masters of the Universe became a live-action feature film once before. Dolph Lundgren starred as He-Man in the 1987 movie from Cannon Films. The franchise has gone through several reboots in comics, toys, and television since then, even crossing over with DC Comics heroes.

Are you excited about the new Masters of the Universe movie getting production underway? Who do you think should play the new cinematic He-Man? Who would make a good Skeletor? Let us know in the comments!

Sony dated Masters of the Universe for release on December 18th, but it is safe to assume that date will be pushed back as filming has yet to begin.