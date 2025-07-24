Masters of the Universe Reveals He-Man and Skeletor’s Iconic Weapons at Comic-Con

Masters of the Universe will bring He-Man, Skeletor, and a number of fan favorite characters to the big screen next year, though we’ve only caught a few glimpses of the project so far. That seems like it’s changing though thanks to San Diego Comic-Con, as Masters of the Universe not only looks to play a role during the show, but the show floor has now given us our first look at He-Man and Skeletor’s iconic weapons, and you can check out the first looks in the photos below.

Masters of the Universe has a slick-looking booth on the Comic-Con floor, which is fittingly decked out like Castle Grayskull. In the center is a display case that showcases the heroic weapon of choice, the Power Sword, which we did catch a small look at in a previous teaser photo, but this is the first time we’ve seen the complete sword, and it looks fantastic.

The villainous side of Eternia was represented as well, as another display held Skeletor’s Havoc Staff. While we’ve received previous glimpses of the Power Sword, this is the first time we’ve seen anything related to Skeletor, at least aside from the behind-the-scenes footage that was showcased at a previous convention.

From reactions to that footage, it really seems as if Masters of the Universe is attempting to bring the world and its characters to life in a way that feels pulled from the original animated series, and both weapons here are emblematic of that approach. At this point, we just want to see an actual trailer, and hopefully that ends up happening soon. Being that it is Comic-Con weekend, it would certainly be a perfect time to make that trailer finally happen.

The film will feature Nicholas Galitzine in the role of Prince Adam, who also transforms into the powerful hero known as He-Man. Galitzine previously teased a bit of what fans can expect from this new interpretation of Masters of the Universe, which looks to capture a sense of nostalgia while still appealing to a new generation of fans.

“Look, what I will say is our version is quite different from the original animation, which we all agree was camp within its own right and worked so well for the time. But there’s been a couple of iterations, obviously since there was the Revelation version of Master of the Universe, and the comics themselves,” Galitzine told Collider. “And we’re very much treating our script as Bible, you know.”

“But it’s kind of amazing to hear what this show meant to a lot of people. It was really formative for a lot of people, so it’s exciting to do something that will have a nostalgia element as well as hopefully attract a bunch of new fans,” Galitzine said.

In addition to Galitzine (He-Man), the film stars Edris Elba (Man-At-Arms), Camila Mendes (Teela), Jared Leto (Skeletor), Alison Brie (Evil-Lyn), Sam C. Wilson (Trap Jaw), Hafthor Bjornsson (Goat Man), and Kojo Attah (Tri-Klops).

Are you hyped for Masters of the Universe? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things MOTU with me on Bluesky @KnightofOA!