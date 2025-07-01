MOTU x ThunderCats Wave 2 and New Origins Cartoon Collection Figures Are On Sale Now

Mattel has released a whole new wave of Masters of the Universe and ThunderCats Origins crossover figures that bring together iconic characters from both franchises for unique designs. Wave 1 of this fun crossover collection released back in April, and now you can add Panthro, He-Man, and Tygra to the lineup. Mattel has also launched new Masters of the Universe: Origins figures today, bringing Bow, Whiplash and Shadow Weaver into the Cartoon Collection. Lastly, there’s a 5.5-inch scale (13.97cm) Masters of the Universe: Origins playset environment that brings to life the details of the dreaded Fright Zone. Details on where to get your pre-orders in can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

MOTU x ThunderCats Wave 2 Figures Order at Entertainment Earth Order on Amazon

MOTU x ThunderCats Wave 2 Figures

Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats Origins Panthro

Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats Origins He-Man

Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats Origins Tygra

MOTU Origins Cartoon Collection Wave 26 Figures / Fright Zone Playset order at entertainment earth Order on Amazon

MOTU Origins Cartoon Collection Figures

Masters of the Universe: Origins Bow (Cartoon Collection)

Masters of the Universe: Origins Whiplash (Cartoon Collection)

Masters of the Universe: Origins Shadow Weaver (Cartoon Collection)

Masters of the Universe: Origins Fright Zone Playset

Apparently, crossovers have been working out out wonderfully for Mattel. Following the launch of their popular Masters of the Universe Origins x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles / Turtles of Grayskull crossover lineup, Mattel said that a Thundercats collab “was on the way for 2025” during last year’s San Diego Comic-Con event. Now that two waves have arrived, it can be said that Mattel hit it out of the park this time, creating fun and interesting action figures that bring together two iconic fandoms. The first wave included MOTU mashup figures of Lion-O and Cheetarah along with new characters like Skell-Ra (Skeletor / Mumm-Ra) and a reinterpretation of Battle-Cat as a “humanoid ThunderCats warrior.

Which two properties would you want to see a crossover line for? If anything ever came out fusing together Star Wars and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, I know I’d probably give an arm and a leg. Sadly, I won’t be holding my breath for that one.



Want to stay up to date with all the latest MOTU collectibles and news? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!