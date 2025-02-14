Masters of the Universe Set Photos Reveal Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam

Set photos leaked on social media have provided the first glimpse of Amazon MGM Studios’ Masters of the Universe adaptation, capturing Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam in a striking modern-day scene. The images, shared through Deuxmoi’s Instagram account, show Galitzine wearing a pink shirt while being arrested by police officers after they discover him with the Power Sword. This contemporary Earth setting marks a dramatic reimagining of He-Man’s origin story, as Prince Adam has traditionally been portrayed as the heir to Eternia’s throne, who transforms into the legendary warrior He-Man. The scene aligns with the film’s official synopsis, which reveals that a young Prince Adam crash-lands on Earth, becoming separated from his Power Sword for two decades before reclaiming his destiny as Eternia’s champion.

The production, which enters principal photography in the coming weeks, assembles an impressive roster of talent under director Travis Knight. “We started prepping in November last year. Filming starts, I think, in about a week or so,” cast member Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson revealed yesterday, being obviously coy about when shooting really starts, given that we already have set photos. “Up until now, it’s been a lot of weight lifting and rehearsing, but we’ve got a really fun script that everyone in the cast loves,” Jóhannesson added. The Masters of the Universe’s cast also features Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, and Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn.

The modern Earth setting of the Masters of the Universe upcoming movie aligns with previous information on the tone of the reboot. “Our version is quite different from the original animation, which we all agree was camp within its own right and worked so well for the time,” Galitzine explained in a recent interview. “We’re very much treating our script as Bible, you know. It’s kind of amazing to hear what this show meant to a lot of people. It was really formative for a lot of people, so it’s exciting to do something that will have a nostalgia element as well as hopefully attract a bunch of new fans.”

How Amazon’s Masters of the Universe Transforms He-Man’s Origins

Image courtesy of Filmation

The decision to begin Prince Adam’s story on present-day Earth dramatically reimagines the traditional narrative established across various media since the 1980s. In previous iterations, including the beloved Filmation animated series and subsequent adaptations, Prince Adam was born on Eternia to King Randor and Queen Marlena, with Earth connections limited to his mother’s background as an astronaut. This new interpretation, crafted by screenwriter Chris Butler from earlier drafts by David Callaham and Aaron and Adam Nee, suggests a more grounded approach to the material while maintaining the property’s core themes of destiny and heroism.

The story’s focus on Adam’s two-decade search for the Power Sword introduces elements of exile and personal discovery absent from previous versions. This extended journey before claiming his heroic mantle as He-Man allows for a unique path of character development, potentially making the fantastical elements more accessible to modern audiences while preserving the epic scope fans expect from the franchise. Only time will tell if Masters of the Universe will successfully update one of pop culture’s most enduring properties for a new generation. For now, it’s at least reassuring to see Galitzine with an accurate He-Man haircut and Prince Adam’s iconic pink shirt.

Masters of the Universe arrives in theaters on June 5, 2026. What do you think of the reboot Earth-based direction? Are you excited for the movie? Let us know in the comments!