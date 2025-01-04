Masters of the Universe Star Teases Very Different Reboot

After a lengthy time in development, a Masters of the Universe film is finally set to become a reality, and it will be Nicholas Galitzine playing the role of the film’s biggest hero He-Man. The film features an all-star cast and will debut in 2026, though not much else is known regarding the film’s approach to the classic franchise. Galitzine recently gave fans a bit more in the way of details, and there will be some bigger differences from the beloved ’80s He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

“Look, what I will say is our version is quite different from the original animation, which we all agree was camp within its own right and worked so well for the time. But there’s been a couple of iterations, obviously since there was the Revelation version of Master of the Universe, and the comics themselves,” Galitzine told Collider. “And we’re very much treating our script as Bible, you know.”

“But it’s kind of amazing to hear what this show meant to a lot of people. It was really formative for a lot of people, so it’s exciting to do something that will have a nostalgia element as well as hopefully attract a bunch of new fans,” Galitzine said.

So far the cast is pretty stacked. The hero side of the film features Galitzine (He-Man), as well as Idris Elba (Man-At-Arms), and Camila Mendes (Teela). On the villains side, Jared Leto was recently cast as He-Man’s nemesis Skeletor, and will be joined by Alison Brie (Evil-Lyn), Sam C. Wilson (Trap Jaw), Hafthor Bjornsson (Goat Man), and Kojo Attah (Tri-Klops).

The official synopsis for Masters of the Universe gives us a bit more to go on as far as the story and how Prince Adam returns home and assumes his role as He-Man. The story will follow a 10 year old Prince Adam after he crash lands on Earth in a spaceship, and finds himself separated from the Power Sword.

Then things jump a bit (in details, not necessarily in story), as Prince Adam has been trying to find the Power Sword for around two years. When he is finally able to track it down, he is transported back to his home planet to defend it against Skeletor and his army. To protect his home, he will need to become the most powerful man in the universe, He-Man.

