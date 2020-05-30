John Wick Director Explains What He's Bringing to The Matrix 4

✖

Chad Stahelski is one of the most sought after names in Hollywood thanks to his stellar work in the John Wick franchise, and as fans saw in Birds of Prey, he can bring his flavor of action to any franchise or genre. Next up on that list is the much-anticpated Matrix 4, as Stahelski is working on a sequence with director Lana Wachowski for the film. Stahelski has a history with the Matrix, as he was Keanu Reeves' Stunt Double in The Matrix and The Matrix Reloaded and also worked on Reloaded and Revelations as Martial Arts Stunt Coordinator, so getting to work on Matrix 4 is a thrill. In a new interview with THR, he revealed how work is progressing on the movie and what he and Wachowski are bringing to the sequel.

"First of all, creatively, Lana’s one of the most unique people I’ve ever worked with in the industry," Stahelski said. "Just a fantastic mind. She’s a great director who loves to direct her own action. I mean, with her, you never discuss an action sequence. It’s the sequence. You hear me say it all the time; you probably hear Dave Leitch say it all the time. Action and story don’t cut; they don’t separate. So you have somebody like Lana, who’s going, 'We’re going to do this and this and this.' She’s got some really great ideas. She knows the visual style. She knows what she’s trying to say in the sequence. She wants to collaborate and see how high you can take it in collaboration."

"So, to answer your question, she comes with this idea. She comes with this set piece. She comes with, 'This is the character. This is what’s happening. This is the conflict. This is where I need him to be emotionally or psychologically or whatever plot-wise at the end of this sequence. What do you got in your bag of tricks to make it absolutely crazy?' And that’s where we bring in the stunt guys and our choreographers," Stahelski said. "It’s literally just day after day of bouncing ideas off of each other. What’s the bigger, better, cooler thing? How do we help Lana achieve what she’s trying to do with whatever visual concept she’s trying to mold?"

The creative process between the two is full of back and forth, and while it may be challenging at times, that is not a bad thing in the least.

"She’s one of those great people that she’ll tell us something and we’ll say, 'Okay, we’ve got this.' Then she’s like, 'Oh my God, that’s awesome. I didn’t think of that, but what if we took this and made it this?' She always kind of one-ups you and that’s a challenge. (Laughs.) She’s probably still the most challenging person, in a good way, that I’ve ever worked with because she’s always taking your ideas and going, 'Okay, how do we make it better?' So, I hope that answers your question. The ideas she came to us with were, you know, not only were they cool, but they were fun. All I can say about what she’s doing on the next Matrix is, if you love the Matrix trilogy, you’re going to love what she’s doing because she’s brilliant and fun and understands what the fans want," Stahelski said.

