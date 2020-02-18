First Look at Keanu Reeves as Neo in The Matrix 4

The Matrix 4 is finally getting underway and now the first look at Keanu Reeves reprising one of his most famous roles, Neo, has surfaced online. Production is underway in San Francisco, where Reeves was spotted by a fan who shared a video on Instagram of the actor in the role. He is not yet back in the famous leather garb from the original trilogy and he has the same long hair seen on the actor in the John Wick franchise. Still, nonetheless, it is exciting for fans of The Matrix to see the actor jumping back into the role for the first time since The Matrix: Revolutions which released in November of 2003.

The Matrix 4 will feature not only the return of Lana Wachowski but also Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. Warner Bros Chairman Toby Emmerich seems thrilled to welcome the franchise and Wachowski back into the fold. “We could not be more excited to be re-entering the Matrix with Lana,” Emmerich said. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe.”

Check out the video of Reeves on set in the tweet below.

This is hardly the only video popping up from the outdoor production of The Matrix 4 in northern California.

Other video captured Wachowski directing on set, also making their way online.

Check out the video below which features Reeves and his director.

The film will also star Aquaman and Watchmen breakout Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, along with Jessica Henwick and Neil Patrick Harris. “Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends,” Wachowski said.

The Matrix 4 is set to hit theaters on May 21, 2021.