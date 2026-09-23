New Godzilla Minus Zero Update Is a Franchise First for the 72 Year-Old Series

Godzilla Minus Zero is stomping closer towards its worldwide debut, and the film just got a promising update that marks a first for the franchise in its 72 year long history. Toho really celebrated the 70th anniversary of the first Godzilla film in style with Godzilla Minus One, which ended up being the most critically and commercially successful film in Toho’s long history of the kaiju. Naturally, they quickly are following this up with a sequel that’s also looking to break long held standards for the franchise too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Godzilla Minus Zero has been officially rated ahead of its world premiere screening later this month as part of the New York Film Festival, and it’s actually going to be Rated R for “some violent content/bloody images.” This is the first film in the 72 year old franchise to be rated with an R, and that really raises the stakes for the new sequel higher than it has ever been before. This one is taking things seriously, and fans should ready themselves for what could go down.

What Does an R Rating Mean for Godzilla Minus Zero?

Courtesy of Toho / GKIDS

While the previous Godzilla films have taken on darker subjects over the years, this R rating certainly does raise questions about the heightened violence we’ll see in the film. We’re likely going to get a much bloodier version of the carnage and destruction than ever seen before, and that further emphasizes the dangers of this iteration. Godzilla Minus One introduced fans to a version of the kaiju that appeared in a Japan in the immediate wake of World War II, and Godzilla Minus Zero takes place only a couple of years after to continue that devastation.

This isn’t the only norm that Godzilla Minus Zero is breaking for the franchise, however, as it’s also going to make film history in Japan overall. It’s the very first Japanese produced film for IMAX, and now with this R rating, the anticipation for the sequel is likely going to go through the roof. Given that the previous film had ramped up those expectations due to being the first film in the franchise to win an Academy Award (among many other accolades), it seems like everything has been made bigger and presumably better in order to follow up such a record breaking hit.

When Does Godzilla Minus Zero Come Out?

Play video

Godzilla Minus Zero is also going to be making another big move for the franchise as Toho and GKIDS are working together on a worldwide debut that will launch shortly after its initial release in Japan. Godzilla Minus Zero will first be hitting theaters in Japan on November 3rd, and it will then be followed by its release in the United States and Canada on November 6th with IMAX screening also available. Takashi Yamazaki, director, screenwriter, and VFX supervisor for Godzilla Minus One, also returned to oversee it all for Toho Studios with ROBOT producing and SHIROGUMI Inc. behind the visual effects.

Godzilla Minus Zero takes place only two years following the events of the first film, and sees Ryunosuke Kamiki return as Koichi Shikishima alongside Minami Hamabe as Noriko Oishi, Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Noda, Yuki Yamada as Shiro Mizushima, Kuranosuke Sasaki as Seiji Akitsu, Sakura Ando as Sumiko Ota, and Miou Tanaka as Tatsuo Hotta from the first film. It’s going to be a big deal thanks to its rating and IMAX release, so fans are hoping it sticks the landing.