Black Panther Favorite Addresses Potential MCU Return for Third Movie, “There’s Always Hope”

Back in July at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios finally confirmed some major details about the movie fans have been waiting for. Even while the hype for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars remains at a fever pitch, there was still the lingering question, “What about Black Panther?” The Wakandan side of the MCU will be represented in the new Avengers movies, but Marvel finally confirmed that Ryan Coogler will return to the series soon with Black Panther 3 arriving in December 2028. One of the only things we know about the new movie will feature an all-new T’Challa with David Johnson taking up the mantle, which has left more questions about who else might appear.

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One major figure from the Black Panther universe that could very well have a place in the new film would be Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda. Though her character died in the second movie, fueling the war with Namor, the Black Panther franchise comes equipped with a key plot device to bring back dead characters. Speaking about the potential of her return on Good Morning America, Bassett teased: “There’s always a chance. There’s a hope….And the hope is the expectation of something good.”

Queen Ramonda forever!



Actor Angela Bassett talks her possible return to Wakanda for the next installment of "Black Panther." pic.twitter.com/D157yjhANv — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 23, 2026

Angela Bassett Teases Black Panther Future

As noted, the Black Panther franchise has a key plot device that no other corner of the MCU can access, the ancestral plane. Though access is limited to characters who consume the heart-shaped herb, it allows them to commune with and seek guidance from those who have died. We saw it in the first movie when Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa visited his father, T’Chaka, who died in Captain America: Civil War, and again in Wakanda Forever when Shuri spoke with Killmonger in the same space.

To that end, it seems very likely that this is how the Black Panther franchise will make sure to give Angela Bassett her time in the spotlight one last time. The big question, of course, will be, who will visit her? It could certainly be Shuri, but the most likely person would be David Johnson’s T’Challa, who will appear as the grown-up version of the child character seen in Wakanda Forever‘s post-credit scene.

These two characters have never met each other on screen in the MCU, which already makes it primed to happen, but their screen time in a scene like this would arrive with some heightened emotions due to T’Challa II never knowing his father as well (as far as we know). A scene with these two could give T’Challa II not only the chance to meet his paternal grandmother, but also to learn something else about his father. It’s likely there won’t be a dry eye in the house if this goes down in the film.

With that in mind, all we officially know about Black Panther 3 is that David Jonsson will play T’Challa II, Winston Duke will return as M’Baku, and Letitia Wright will star as Shuri, with a December 15, 2028 release date confirmed. Now, though, fans are going to be expecting Angela Bassett’s return, even if we have a more than two-year wait.