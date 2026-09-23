Marvel’s New Avengers: Endgame Encore Poster Includes Shocking MCU Error, And You Can’t Unsee It

Avengers: Doomsday will likely be the biggest MCU release of the year (although Spider-Man: Brand New Day may legitimately have bested even that movie), but it is not the next major Marvel release. In fact, in just a few days, on Sept. 25, the Avengers are returning to theaters for Avengers: Endgame Encore, a re-released, extended cut of Endgame. Currently, we know very little about what’s being added to the movie, although Endgame Encore will reportedly feature a few additional minutes of run time, presumably meaning an extra scene or two, and will serve as a better bridge between the events of Endgame and the events of Doomsday. With that has come a whole host of rumors and theories, from the possibility that Tony Stark’s snap may have caused Doomsday to much more surprising theories like a Doom versus Thanos scene.

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Along the way, even with the trailers for Endgame Encore, Marvel has been quite tight-lipped, revealing very little in terms of what is actually being added to the movie. There have been teasers and posters galore, though, and that includes one brand-new poster just shared on the official Marvel X account. While the image is visually stunning and the choice of reflective water is interesting, though, there is one surprising error in the poster that, once you see it, you can’t unsee it. On the poster, Thor, Iron Man, and Captain America are featured. However, a closer look at Thor reveals that this is not Endgame Thor; this is very clearly Avengers: Infinity War Thor. If nothing else, his hair in the poster is a dead giveaway, as that’s not at all what his hair looked like by Endgame. So, is this just an oddly obvious error, or does this suggest something more?

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Experience Avengers Endgame: Encore on the big screen again when it returns to theaters this Friday. Get tickets now: https://t.co/pZZ4PiOyQb pic.twitter.com/0emhoYj3kU — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 22, 2026

There’s a Deeper Meaning to This Poster (But Infinity War Thor Is Still Likely an Error)

This poster is actually more meaningful than it might seem at first glance. Specifically, the reflections of each of these characters show the earliest iterations of themselves in the MCU. In Iron Man’s case, that’s his original suit. For Captain America, it’s Steve Rogers as he was before the Super Soldier Serum. For Thor, it’s his heroic look from the very first Thor movie. Obviously, this is therefore meant to show a transformation overall, and that may be why this Endgame Encore poster opted for the Infinity War version of Thor rather than the Endgame Thor. By the beginning of Endgame, five years after Infinity War, Thor had become deeply saddened by everything he had experienced and let himself go, in a manner of speaking. Presumably, that’s not the version of Thor they wanted on this poster.

Be that as it may, that still makes the use of Infinity War Thor on this poster an odd misstep if not an outright mistake. Regardless of which version of Thor looks more heroic, this poster is for Endgame Encore and should therefore represent the characters as they are in that movie. Perhaps there is some massive twist with Thor coming that will explain this odd poster choice. For now, though, this looks more like an error than anything else, and that’s a shame, considering it’s an otherwise brilliant poster.