Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Reunite for Netflix Thriller Animals

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are two of Hollywood's favorite pals, and they've worked together on many projects over the years ranging from the Oscar-winning Good Will Hunting to last year's Air. It's no surprise to hear the dynamic duo have plans to work together yet again. In fact, Deadline recently reported that Damon and Affleck are reuniting for the kidnapping thriller, Animals.

According to the report, Damon is set to star in the project with Affleck directing. Connor McIntyre wrote the script with revisions by Billy Ray. Animals is set to be produced by Affleck and Damon in addition to Dani Bernfeld of Artists Equity, and Brad Weston and Collin Creighton of MakeReady, who developed the film with Fifth Season. Artists Equity's Michael Joe and Kevin Halloran are acting as executive producers alongside Fifth Season. Not much is known about the film aside from centering on a kidnapping. The movie is expected to be released by Netflix.

Ben Affleck Talks Directing Matt Damon:

During a recent "Directors on Directors" interview with Michael B. Jordan, Affleck talked about directing his friend first for the first time.

"The one thing that we hadn't done -- during the course of our friendship, we had written together, we had acted together, that's very comfortable and easy," Affleck admitted. "What I realized is that he hasn't even really been in the movies I directed. So here I've mad these five movies and he hasn't seen that part of me, exactly, or been on the set like that. I never thought about it until we started shooting and I actually could see he was like, 'Alright, what's it gonna be?'"

What Is Air About?

You can currently watch Damon and Affleck's most recent collaboration, Air, on Amazon's Prime Video. You can read the film's description below:

"From award-winning director Ben Affleck, Air reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike's fledgling basketball division, which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son's immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.

Matt Damon plays maverick Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro and Affleck plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight, with Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Marlon Wayans as George Raveling, Chris Tucker as Howard White, Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan, and Gustaf Skarsgård as Horst Dassler, among others.

Stay tuned for more updates about Animals.