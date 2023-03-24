Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Reveal They Used to Share a Bank Account

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon might be two of the most recognizable names in Hollywood, but a new interview with the actors sheds light on their early days. In a recent appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast to promote Air, the pair's new biopic about the creation of Nike's Air Jordans, Affleck and Damon revealed that they used to share the a joint bank account in the late 1980s in the early days of their acting careers, something that Damon recognized was "a weird thing in retrospect."

"It was unusual, but we needed the money for auditions," Damon explained.

"We were going to help each other and be there for each other," Affleck addedd. "It was like, 'You're not going to be alone. I'm not going to be alone. Let's go out there and do this together.'"

"You were allowed to go to [auditions in] New York with the money. You were allowed to take out $10 and get quarters and go to [the arcade] and play video games," Damon said. "Eventually we were allowed to try to buy beer, which never f-cking worked."

What is Air about?

From award-winning director Ben Affleck, AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike's fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son's immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.

The cast of the film also includes Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker, and Viola Davis.

What are Ben Affleck's new movies?

In addition to Air, Affleck is poised to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman in this summer's The Flash movie, and potentially a cameo appearance in this year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom as well. As Affleck explained in a 2021 interview, his relationship with franchise films has definitely evolved over the years.

"It's funny because I was just talking to Paul the other day, Paul Thomas Anderson — I saw Licorice Pizza and it's amazing — And we were watching a movie, and he was kind like, 'Yeah. At first, I heard about the movie. And then it was like I heard this whole other wave,'" Affleck explained in a 2021 interview. "So, I feel like there is a rebirth to it, and I think that's due to the streaming thing. You may have to adapt to the changing times. I mean, this business has changed, right? You had vaudeville, silent movies, talkies, color. Then there was television. It's continued to evolve and change."

"I had this with The Way Back. No one was going to go see that movie in the theater," Affleck continued. "I could just feel it. I love the movie. It's a good drama. That audience was like, 'We want to stream it. We're not going to rush out and see it.' People were rushing out to see movies that first weekend? The currency is mostly like young people who just want to get out of the house. And there is a big and growing audience for these interesting adult dramas. But that audience now has been acculturated, especially with COVID and with the streamers and the quality and they want to watch it home. They don't care. They want to be able to pause it, take a leak, watch the rest tomorrow. And you can get a good 65-inch flat screen for $180 at Walmart. It's kind of democratized that access because it's not the 11-inch black and white that I had when I was a kid."