Jennifer Lopez's New Project Has The Internet Shook

Jennifer Lopez's new trailer briefly derailed the Internet. This Is Me…Now: A Love Story is an autobiographical journey through the pop star's career. And, the clip released on social media managed to stop everyone dead in their tracks. Lopez teams with director Dave Meyers for one of the most distinctive video experiences you'll see on the web this week. There are supposed to be guest appearances by Trevor Noah, Post Malone, Keke Palmer and Neil deGrasse Tyson for good measure. Whenever This Is Me…Now: A Love Story releases, it will probably be one of those events that social media circles on their calendars.

Lopez tweeted, "The story of the journey from then to now is the most personal thing I've ever done. The musical experience continues February 16 when This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, my new Amazon Original, is streaming on @PrimeVideo. Watch the trailer...NOW."

Here's how's Prime Video describes the movie: "This Is Me…Now: A Love Story is like nothing you've ever seen from Jennifer Lopez. Alongside director Dave Meyers, Jennifer has created a narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing. Dropping in tandem with her first studio album in a decade, this genre-bending Amazon original showcases her journey to love through her own eyes. With fantastical costumes, breathtaking choreography, and star-studded cameos, this panorama is an introspective retrospective of Jennifer's resilient heart."

