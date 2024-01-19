Jennifer Lopez's New Project Has The Internet Shook
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have the Internet feeling some emotions.
Jennifer Lopez's new trailer briefly derailed the Internet. This Is Me…Now: A Love Story is an autobiographical journey through the pop star's career. And, the clip released on social media managed to stop everyone dead in their tracks. Lopez teams with director Dave Meyers for one of the most distinctive video experiences you'll see on the web this week. There are supposed to be guest appearances by Trevor Noah, Post Malone, Keke Palmer and Neil deGrasse Tyson for good measure. Whenever This Is Me…Now: A Love Story releases, it will probably be one of those events that social media circles on their calendars.
Lopez tweeted, "The story of the journey from then to now is the most personal thing I've ever done. The musical experience continues February 16 when This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, my new Amazon Original, is streaming on @PrimeVideo. Watch the trailer...NOW."
The story of the journey from then to now is the most personal thing I’ve ever done. The musical experience continues February 16 when This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, my new Amazon Original, is streaming on @PrimeVideo. Watch the trailer...NOW. pic.twitter.com/RMJddbl6dU— jlo (@JLo) January 17, 2024
Here's how's Prime Video describes the movie: "This Is Me…Now: A Love Story is like nothing you've ever seen from Jennifer Lopez. Alongside director Dave Meyers, Jennifer has created a narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing. Dropping in tandem with her first studio album in a decade, this genre-bending Amazon original showcases her journey to love through her own eyes. With fantastical costumes, breathtaking choreography, and star-studded cameos, this panorama is an introspective retrospective of Jennifer's resilient heart."
Will you be tuning in? Let us know down in the comments!
All business here
OMFG!! THIS IS CINEMA— Ben Affleck's plaid shirt💚 (@BensShirt) January 17, 2024
MA DIDN'T COME TO PLAY https://t.co/9wu5iqbpef
LEGEND status
This is so FIERCE . What a Legend @JLo https://t.co/5Ie42mACbs— PILATESWITHMOE (@MoeChoghri) January 17, 2024
Can't get enough
Speechless… This is divine! 🤯🫠🤍 @JLo 🙌🏼😍 #jlovers 🥳 https://t.co/f5NZxrqiaK— George Rusev (@RusevGeorge) January 17, 2024
Be careful out there
this is what an edible feels like pic.twitter.com/070F4TqaWU— momo (@momoique_) January 18, 2024
Doing big things
God, I LOVE LOVE LOVE this woman!! Big budget 👏🏻 new music 👏🏻 cameos 👏🏻 dancing 👏🏻 great hair 👏🏻 she's doing it all!! #ThisIsMeNow #JLo @JLo https://t.co/sNgPTNQuDc— Michael (@walkmich84) January 17, 2024
No expense spared
It screams BIG FAT HUGE BUDGET….AND NO DISCOUNT pic.twitter.com/8FYNOXqw63— z e n (@Sitizen11) January 18, 2024
We can only dream
i cant stop watching this!! so excited for the jlo cinematic universe https://t.co/b8sgFLIN0O— chai (@dawnofwayne) January 18, 2024
This is going to be amazing.
jlo simultaneously in her acting + dancing bag????? yeah. yeah! https://t.co/lBMc1lTr3o pic.twitter.com/46bGr7VYTG— spiceghel (@ineyekomo) January 17, 2024