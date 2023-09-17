The Flash Director Honors Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, and George Clooney on Batman Day with New Photos

Happy Batman Day! September 16th is the day to celebrate all things Batman AKA Bruce Wayne AKA The Dark Knight AKA The World's Greatest Detective AKA The Caped Crusader AKA The Dark Defender AKA The Gotham Guardian (did we miss any?). Many actors have donned the cape and cowl over the years, and this year saw three former Batman actors all appearing in the same film. Fans knew going into The Flash earlier this year that Michael Keaton would be returning to the role of Batman, a part he first played in Batman in 1989 and last played in Batman Returns in 1992. The movie also features Ben Affleck's Batman, who has played the role in multiple films, including Justice League. However, there was another Batman actor that fans were not expecting at all: George Clooney. The Oscar-winner infamously played the hero in Batman & Robin in 1997. Today, The Flash director Andy Muschietti took to Instagram to honor all three actors on Batman Day.

"Happy Batman Day," the director captioned each post. Muschietti shared some behind-the-scenes photos of the various Batmen from The Flash, which you can check out below:

Tim Burton Throws Shade at His Batman and Superman Appearing in The Flash:

Tim Burton, who directed Keaton's first two Batman outings and was lined up to direct Superman Lives, recently addressed these The Flash returns in an interview with BFI. In addition to the return of Keaton, The Flash also featured a quick cameo of Nic Cage, who was supposed to play Superman in Burton's film. The director argued that the cameos "culturally misappropriate" what his vision was for both characters.

"No, I don't have regrets," Burton said of Superman Lives. "I will say this: when you work that long on a project and it doesn't happen, it affects you for the rest of your life. Because you get passionate about things, and each thing is an unknown journey, and it wasn't there yet. But it's one of those experiences that never leaves you, a little bit. But also it goes into another AI thing, and this is why I think I'm over it with the studio. They can take what you did, Batman or whatever, and culturally misappropriate it, or whatever you want to call it. Even though you're a slave of Disney or Warner Brothers, they can do whatever they want. So in my latter years of life, I'm in quiet revolt against all this."

Who is your favorite Batman? Tell us in the comments!