Barbie Movie Ken In Faux Fur Coat Doll Hits Amazon

The live-action Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken is breaking box office records all over the place, which can only mean good things for Mattel's toy line. We expect that the dolls will be even bigger than usual for Christmas this year, and we highly suggest securing your Barbie Halloween costume as soon as possible. That said, the dolls and playsets inspired by the movie are going fast, but we're breaking down what's available and where you can get it right here. This includes the brand new Ken Doll sporting a faux fur coat and black fringe vest, which depicts one of his best looks from the film.

Indeed, you could argue that Ryan Gosling's Ken had the best looks of any character from the film, and this faux fur number with the matching headband and "Ken" fanny pack is the best of them all. It was originally touted as a Mattel Creations exclusive, but it wound up being available here on Amazon priced at $75. Naturally, it sold out almost instantly after launch, but it is currently listed as "Temporarily Out of Stock" so expect more to show up in the near future. That said, you might want to add it to a shopping list and keep tabs on it. A full breakdown of the Barbie Movie doll and Dreamhouse lineup can be found below.

Mattel's Barbie Movie toy collection is massive, with highlights that include loads of Barbie and Ken dolls, a MEGA Dreamhouse, an RC Corvette, and a MEGA Dreamhouse – all with designs and outfits that come straight from the film. A full list of the releases can be found below followed by a gallery of images. Retailer links are included, but expect rolling sellouts so keep tabs on the links for restocks.

"Barbie The Movie is a monumental moment for the brand, and we cannot wait for fans to experience Barbie like never before on the big screen," said Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel. "The new line of Barbie The Movie Mattel toys perfectly captures the fun and joy of Barbie that is at the heart of the film. This collection allows fans of all ages to celebrate their favorite characters and scenes from the movie. What an incredible way to kick off the summer of Barbie!"

What is Barbie about?

In the film, after being expelled from Barbieland for being a less than perfect-looking doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness. Barbie will star Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken. The film is directed by Greta Gerwig with a script from Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Robbie, who had been rumored to be attached to the project since 2018, will also be producing the project through her LuckyChap banner. The cast of the project also includes America Ferrera (Superstore), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who, Sex Education) Alexandra Shipp (tick, tick, ...Boom!), Will Ferrell (Anchorman), Issa Rae (Insecure), Michael Cera (Superbad), and Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War). ComicBook.com's Nicole Drum gave the film a 4.5 out of 5, and called it "insightful, hilarious, and packed with thoughtful commentary."