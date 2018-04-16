Mattel’s Massive ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Dinosaur Toys Rule the Earth

In addition to the new Jurassic Park / Jurassic World LEGO sets released earlier today, Mattel has unleashed a huge wave of toys in support of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Nothing stirs up an inner child like epic dinosaur toys, and Mattel certainly delivered on that front.

You can shop the entire line of new Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom toys right here, but let’s take a closer look at some of the biggest, baddest dinosaur toys in the lineup. Below you’ll find official details and pre-order links for things like a 3-foot long T-Rex that can actually eat smaller plastic prey, a Pteranodon quadcopter, a Mosasaurus figure that has “real feel” skin, and a giant T-Rex figure that you can actually dissect! You’ll even get a (spoilery) closer look at the new Indoraptor villain. Hold on to your butts…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Super Colossal T-Rex / Pre-order here for $62.99

From the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom movie comes this Super Colossal Tyrannosaurus Rex! Watch out! This Super Colossal T-Rex is on a rampage! Approximately 3-feet long when fully assembled, this massive menace is based on the iconic T-Rex. The T-Rex features an articulated jaw, arms, and legs. Swoop down and pick up smaller, helpless dinosaurs with its articulated jaw to swallow smaller prey whole! This amazing T-Rex functions as a neat carrying unit as well. Open T-Rex’s belly compartment to remove any eaten figures.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Thrash and Throw Tyrannosaurus Rex Figure / Pre-order here for $48.99

The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Thrash ‘n Throw T. rex Figure is based on the 2018 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom movie. Tear into your other dinosaurs (sold separately) or anything that stands in this massive monster’s way. Featuring a larger size designed for Thrash and Throw head movement action, the T. rex boasts sound effects to really make the battle roar!

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Pterano-Drone / Pre-order here for $114.99

Get ready for thrilling action and adventure with Jurassic World! Relive captivating movie moments and exciting scenes with this line of film-inspired products featuring authentic detail, amazing design and incredible value fans will love! Activated by the full-function RC control, this quadcopter Pterano-Drone has an operating range of approximately 25-feet that lets fans go to new heights and experience high-flying movie-inspired fun! When operated by the hand-held remote control and in the air, the Pterano-Drone moves like a realistic Pteranodon with actual wings that flap—bring the drone and movie-inspired action to life! Circle your prey in Auto Circle mode and then swoop in on the prey in Auto Land mode to land. Experience unlimited ways to bring Jurassic World to life and act out exciting scenes from a whole different vantage point!

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Real Feel Skin Mosasaurus Figure / Pre-order here for $33.99

From the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom movie comes the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Real Feel Skin Mosasaurus Figure. The Mosasaurus is a huge swimming creature that appeared in the first movie and now makes a big splash again in the sequel. This action figure is inspired by the movie and comes in a massive size!

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Ultimate Indoraptor Figure / Pre-order here for $42.99

Do evil dinosaurs exist? Well, this Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Villain Dinosaur Figure is one prehistoric baddie that’s not to be messed with! Inspired by the sequel to the 2015 film Jurassic World, the villain in the fifth installment in the Jurassic Park film series is highly detailed with the character’s unique and creepy features. Add it to your world!

At the time of writing, an image for the Ultimate Indoraptor figure wasn’t available. The standard version is pictured here. That version can be pre-ordered here for $22.99.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom STEM Anatomy Kit / Pre-order here for $44.99

Learn anatomy and enjoy dinosaur fun at the same time! This large T. rex has one removable side that allows you to see how the inner anatomy of the dinosaur functions. By using the DNA key, you can move the leg to see the muscle flex, see the heart and lungs pump, and activate the beast to open its large mouth and roar. Then, double the fun by placing the dinosaur half back on the T.rex and playing out action-adventure scenes from the movie! The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom STEM Anatomy Kit Includes a T. rex figure with a removable side. Colors and decorations may vary.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.