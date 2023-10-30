Max Honors Matthew Perry With Tribute on Each Season of Friends

As audiences and his Hollywood peers struggle to deal with the loss of Friends star Matthew Perry, Max -- the streaming service that carries the show -- has added an "in memoriam" screen to episodes of Friends. Perry, who passed away at 54 over the weekend, played the character of Chandler Bing on the series. He recently re-entered the public discourse in a big way with the release of his autobiography, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, which talked at length and openly about his struggle with addiction.

The actor was found on Saturday at an Los Angeles area home, and it appears that Perry drowned. The report states that first responders rushed to the house on a call for cardiac arrest and that he was found in a jacuzzi at the home. No drugs were found at the scene, and no foul play is suspected.

You can see the screen, which appears on all ten seasons of Friends, below.

(Photo: Max)

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," Perry's family said in a statement. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

Warner Bros. Television, which produced Friends, also released a statement.

"We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans," the statement read.

In addition to his decade on Friends, Perry appeared in the films Fools Rush In, The Whole Nine Yards, and 17 Again. After Friends, he appeared on the cult-favorite Aaron Sorkin show Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, a handful of other series that centered on Perry including Go On and Mr. Sunshine, and co-led a revival of The Odd Couple alongside Thomas Lennon for three seasons on CBS.

In addition to dozens of posts from celebrities, Perry has been celebrated by fans in Fallout: Las Vegas, and had similar tribute cards on both Nick at Nite and this week's episode of Saturday Night Live.