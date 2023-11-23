McG Confirms The Babysitter 3 Is Still in the Works (Exclusive)

McG, whose The Babysitter became an unexpected hit for Netflix and spawned a sequel, says that producers have still not given up on the idea of a third installment in the horror franchise. The first two movies have each included lead actors who went on to become huge stars, with The Babysitter featuring Samara Weaving before she did Ready or Not and The Babysitter: Killer Queen starring a pre-Wednesday Jenna Ortega. McG, who directed the first two movies, would presumably helm a third as well, although he also has a history of stepping into a producorial role and letting other people direct.

Either way, it sounds like a threequel is still in development, but there's nothing too solid yet. His hope is that, if a sequel happens, they can cast someone else in it who will blow the fans away.

"Yeah, we're still talking about it," McG told ComicBook.com. "It was fun. The first movie, obviously, gave Samara Weaving to the world, and the second movie was Jenna Ortega. Hopefully we can answer the call and find a third star that reaches those lofty heights."

McG was speaking with ComicBook in support of his latest film, Family Switch.

In Family Switch, when a family switches bodies with each other during a rare planetary alignment, their hilarious journey to find their way back to normal will bring them closer together than they ever thought possible. The film also stars Brady Noon, Rita Moreno, Matthias Schweighöfer, Bashir Salahuddin, Fortune Feimster, Xosha Roquemore, Paul Scheer, and Pete Holmes.

"[The movie comes at a] moment in the world where we could certainly use a dose of that," McG said of the film. "We hope that it's surprising and light and more intelligent than you might think. I mean, my favorite way to make movies is to synthesize highbrow and lowbrow, where a kid could watch it and understand what's going on, but a parent could watch it and ingest the material on a totally different, more sophisticated level, which is something I think Pixar does better than anybody, and I aspire to do that."

Family Switch will arrive exclusively on Netflix on November 30th.