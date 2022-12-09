Mean Girls Musical Reveals Cast

Back in 2004, Mean Girls hit theaters and became an instant comedy classic. The Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams-led movie was helmed by Mark Waters and written by Tina Fey who went on to write the book for the stage musical which debuted in 2017. With music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, the Mean Girls musical became a fan-favorite for Broadway goers, and now it's being adapted as a movie for Paramount+, taking a similar movie to musical to movie musical route as the iconic The Producers. According to a new report from Deadline, the movie musical has found its cast.

Angourie Rice of Spider-Man: Now Way Home and Mare of Eatontown is playing Cady, the role originated by Lohan in the film. Reneé Rapp, who is currently known for Sex Lives of College Girls, will play Regina George, a role she also played on Broadway. Auli'i Cravalho, who is best known for voicing Moana in the Disney film of the same name, will be playing Janis, and Jaquel Spivey from Broadway's A Strange Loop has been cast as Damian.

Lorne Michaels is producing along with Tina Fey while Erin David, Caroline Maroney, and Micah Frank are overseeing the movie for Broadway Video, and Eric Gurian and Jeff Richmond for Little Stranger. Arturo Perez and Samantha Jayne are directing the film with Fey returning to write the latest adaptation.

Perez and Jayne are first-time feature directors, but Deadline previously reported that Paramount Players gave them the job and made the project a priority. The new take on the film will pay homage to the original and keep the spirit of its predecessors, while also telling its own updated version of the beloved story.

Will Mean Girls 2 Happen?

In addition to the musical, many Mean Girls fans are hoping to see a sequel film happen with the original cast. Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried have both addressed the possibility of a Mean Girls 2. In fact, Interview Magazine recently paired the duo together for a larger conversation, and the chat inevitably turned to Mean Girls.

Seyfried shared, "I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on Mean Girls on Broadway." At this, Lohan agreed "that would be really fun." Seyfried then asks the big question, "Because a Mean Girls 2 is never going to happen, is it?"

As for Lohan, the star is aware of the idea but doesn't like all of the proposed pitches. "I don't know. I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, 'Oh no.' We can't do that. It has to be the same tone," she admitted.

"Yeah. It would just be completely different," Seyfried replied. "Anyway, Tina [Fey] is busy. She'll get around to it. Listen, we're all part of each other's worlds whether we like it or not, and it is really nice to be in contact as adults."

