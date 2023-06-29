Disney+ Releasing New Sing-Along Version of Hamilton

Hamilton is one of the biggest phenomenons in modern entertainment, whether it is on the Broadway stage, or the television screen. After Disney+ scored a massive win with its filmed version of the Broadway production during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the streaming service is looking to double down on Hamilton by releasing a sing-along version of the production.

The idea makes a whole lot of sense, from a business standpoint: since first opening in 2015, Hamilton has inspired millions of fans to sing its hip-hop-influenced soundtrack with utmost passion. Now, all the would-be Hamilton songbirds out there can get a chance to brush up on the lyrics and cadences of the Hamilton songs, so that their karaoke performances are TIGHT.

When & How To Watch Hamilton's Sing-Along Version

Hamilton's Sing-Along Version will be arriving on Disney+ starting tomorrow, Friday, June 30th. Here's additional information provided by Disney+:

WHAT TIME IS IT? SHOW TIME! DISNEY+ TO RELEASE NEW SING-ALONG VERSION OF "HAMILTON" TOMORROW, FRIDAY, JUNE 30 Fans Can 'Take a Shot' at the Most Complicated Verses from the Musical While Watching the "Hamilton Sing-Along" Tomorrow there'll be more of "Hamilton!" Disney+ is releasing a new sing-along version of the revolutionary musical on Friday, June 30, just in time for Fourth of July weekend. This week also marks the three-year anniversary of "Hamilton's" debut on Disney+. In celebration, fans can take a shot at the most complicated verses from the musical by following along with the on-screen lyrics as they watch the film. The filmed version of the original Broadway production of the 11-time-Tony Award®-, GRAMMY Award®-, Olivier Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning stage musical "Hamilton'' was brought to homes around the world July 3, 2020 when it premiered on Disney+. Filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, "Hamilton" features Tony Award winners Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Tony Award nominees Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton. The cast also includes Carleigh Bettiol, Ariana DeBose, Hope Easterbrook, Sydney James Harcourt, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Elizabeth Judd, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Seth Stewart and Ephraim Sykes. Disney+ subscribers can also check out the Sing-Along collection, which features sing-along versions of many fan-favorite musicals, including "Encanto," "Frozen," Beauty and the Beast," "Moana," "Into the Woods," and more.

Watch Hamilton's Sing-Along Version on Disney+ starting tomorrow on June 30th.