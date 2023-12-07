The Color Purple Star Fantasia Barrino Wants to Join the John Wick Franchise

This year, the John Wick franchise expanded beyond the main films starring Keanu Reeves when The Continental debuted on Peacock. There are more projects from the franchise in the works including Lionsgate's Ballerina feature in addition to talks of another television series, an anime, and a potential fifth film starring Reeves as the titular character. Considering how fun the John Wick films are, it's no surprise to learn that some stars want in on the action. In fact, The Color Purple's Fantasia Barrino recently told Variety that she wants to join Reeves' franchise... or at least take on a character that's similar to Wick.

"I want something very challenging," Barrino shared at Elle's Women in Hollywood event. "I want to step out and do a character you'd probably never think of me as." She added with a laugh, "I want you to hate me."

Variety says that Fantasia went on to suggest the John Wick franchise, adding, "Was John Wick a villain?" she wondered. "Maybe not, but he was kick-ass. I want something where I can kick ass!"

What Happened To John Wick 5?

Now that John Wick is seemingly dead, it's unclear how Reeves will return to the franchise despite talks of a fifth film. The fourth movie was originally supposed to open in 2021 before the pandemic set back production. Not only was the movie pushed back, but the folks behind the scenes also had to alter their original plan to film the fourth and fifth movies together. In an interview with Total Film (via CBR), director Chad Stahelski explained why they opted not to film John Wick 4 and John Wick 5 back to back.

"I didn't feel good about doing 4 and 5 collectively," Stahelski shared, explaining that it would require a 200-day production, which he felt would be too much for the cast and crew. However, Stahelski says a fifth movie is still incoming. "Keanu calls it the John Wick fever," Stahelski joked. "You haven't done John Wick for two years and you're like, 'We gotta go do something!'"

"In our minds, Keanu and I are done for the moment. We're going to give John Wick a rest," Stahelski shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm sure the studio has a plan. If everyone loves it and it goes kooky, then we'll take a quiet minute. Wicks always, for some weird reason, always get the latest release date in Japan. It's always like, three months later. If it's the same this time, we'll do a Japanese tour and release the movie in September. Keanu and I will take the long trip to Tokyo, we'll sit in the Imperial Hotel Scotch Bar and go, 'What do you think?' We'll have a couple 20-year-old whiskies and write some ideas on napkins. If those ideas stick, maybe we'll make a movie."

Who Stars in The Color Purple?

The Color Purple is the latest film to get the book to movie to musical to movie-musical treatment. The new version of the coming-of-age period drama was directed by Blitz Bazawule and written by Marcus Gardley. The film stars Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Halley Bailey, H.E.R., Ciara, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Batiste, Louis Gossett Jr., David Alan Grier, and Deon Cole.

The Color Purple hits theaters on December 25th.