Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B's Grammy Performance Has Princess and the Frog Fans Celebrating
Megan thee Stallion and Cardi B performed WAP for the first time live at the Grammys, but Princess and the Frog fans got a special bonus. While a lot of the conversation around the performance will be around their dancing, there are several direct homages to the Disney animated film during it. Princess Tiana’s wonderful musical number “I’m Almost There” has animation in the style of Harlem Renaissance illustrator Aaron Douglas. His trademark silhouette work still influences many artists around the world. Apparently the Grammy-winning rapper is one of them because she’s dressed like the Disney princess near the beginning of her time on stage. Megan really rocked the house too, with the massively popular artist crushing her look and nailing that dance routine.
Megan Thee Stallion is Princess Tiana. Confirmed. pic.twitter.com/NnlZnMbuZc— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) March 15, 2021
Disney describes The Princess and the Frog down below:
“A modern twist on a classic tale from Walt Disney Animation Studios features a beautiful girl named Tiana who dreams of owning her own restaurant. When she meets a frog prince who desperately wants to be human again, a fateful kiss leads them both on a hilarious adventure through the mystical bayous of Louisiana.”
Did you enjoy Megan and Cardi’s performance? Let us know down in the comments!
Just masterful stage design
prevnext
the scene looks like tiana’s restaurant in the princess and the frog omg pic.twitter.com/PEywas6RVI— ‘ ♡̷̷s kate (@ifyoudowntoroll) March 15, 2021
That's about right
prevnext
megs performance reminded me of tina from princess and the frog— spoob¡e 🍙★ (@namumoooo) March 15, 2021
feelsbad.jpg
prevnext
remember tiana from princess and the frog? this is her now, feel old yet? pic.twitter.com/n4lwQuiHqX— ًangel (@jaehdr) March 15, 2021
You see it
prevnext
Megan Thee Stallion really recreated Tiana’s scene from “The Princess and the Frog” at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/j2mtDbdfrb— ˗ˏˋmichelleˎˊ˗ (@perrysevolution) March 15, 2021
Sure seems like it
prevnext
was megan inspired by this amazing scene in the princess and the frog? pic.twitter.com/PSpwMPhbk6— erika! (@erikarmzl) March 15, 2021
Some side-by-sides
prevnext
MEGANS PERFORMANCE IS GIVING ME PRINCESS AND THE FROG pic.twitter.com/0gI4q78Awn— ✿ natalie//annas sugar baby ✿ (@johsweetie) March 15, 2021
Glorious
prevnext
Megan’s wap performance gave me very much tiana in princess and the frog #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/XumgeCl593— Signe (@SigneMonster) March 15, 2021
V I B E S
prev
megan thee stallion’s grammy performance gave me princess and the frog vibes pic.twitter.com/FmvvB6bhX0— emma 🌱 (@emmefarwell) March 15, 2021