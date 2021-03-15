Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B's Grammy Performance Has Princess and the Frog Fans Celebrating

Megan thee Stallion and Cardi B performed WAP for the first time live at the Grammys, but Princess and the Frog fans got a special bonus. While a lot of the conversation around the performance will be around their dancing, there are several direct homages to the Disney animated film during it. Princess Tiana’s wonderful musical number “I’m Almost There” has animation in the style of Harlem Renaissance illustrator Aaron Douglas. His trademark silhouette work still influences many artists around the world. Apparently the Grammy-winning rapper is one of them because she’s dressed like the Disney princess near the beginning of her time on stage. Megan really rocked the house too, with the massively popular artist crushing her look and nailing that dance routine.

Megan Thee Stallion is Princess Tiana. Confirmed. pic.twitter.com/NnlZnMbuZc — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) March 15, 2021

Disney describes The Princess and the Frog down below:

“A modern twist on a classic tale from Walt Disney Animation Studios features a beautiful girl named Tiana who dreams of owning her own restaurant. When she meets a frog prince who desperately wants to be human again, a fateful kiss leads them both on a hilarious adventure through the mystical bayous of Louisiana.”

