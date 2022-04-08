Michael Bay's Ambulance Is Now Available on a Major Streaming Service

✖

Thanks to a disappointing showing at the box office, despite plenty of praise from critics, Michael Bay's Ambulance wasn't around in movie theaters for very long. Fortunately, if you missed your chance to see the new thriller on the big screen, you can finally check it out at home without paying the $20 to rent it on VOD. On Monday morning, Ambulance was added to Peacock's roster where it is available to stream for free, as long as you have a subscription.

Universal has shortened its exclusive theatrical window to just 45 days for many of its new releases. That is the case for Ambulance, which was added to Peacock's library exactly a month and a half after its premiere on April 8th. Peacock hasn't been promoting the new addition very heavily, but it's on the service right now and ready to be watched.

Ambulance was met with a mostly positive response from critics and fans, but the acclaim didn't translate into a good performance at the box office. The film made just over $51 million in its theatrical run, barely clearing its initial production budget.

You can check out the official synopsis for Ambulance below.

"In this breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael Bay, decorated veteran Will Sharp (Emmy-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; Candyman, The Matrix Resurrections), desperate for money to cover his wife's medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn't – his adoptive brother Danny (Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal; Zodiac, Spider-Man: Far From Home). A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score, the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife's survival on the line, Will can't say no.

"But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González; Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Baby Driver) onboard. In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen."

