Michael Jackson Biopic Casts the Jackson 5

The Michael Jackson biopic Michael is now filming, preparing to offer viewers an opportunity to experience the life of the titular pop culture icon. The ensemble cast of Michael has begun to be announced — and now, that includes the actors who will be portraying Jackson's siblings. On Tuesday, Lionsgate announced the castings of the young and adult iterations of the Jackson 5 in Michael, the supergroup that Michael Jackson's career began in. Jayden Harville and Jamal R. Henderson have been cast as the young and adult versions of Jermaine Jackson, Jaylen Lyndon Hunter and Tre Horton will play the young and adult versions of Marlon Jackson, Judah Edward and Rhyan Hill will play the young and adult versions of Tito Jackson, and Nathaniel Logan McIntyre and Joseph David-Jones will play the young and adult versions of Jackie Jackson.

"The truly epic nature of this film required a total of ten actors with the talent to portray the Jackson 5 through the years," producer Graham King said in a statement. "I'm thrilled to bring this extraordinary group of actors and performers to worldwide audiences in this film."

What Is the Michael Jackson Biopic About?

Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.

"Michael Jackson was inarguably one of the greatest entertainers of all time," said Adam Fogelson, Chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. "His impact on music, video, art, fashion, culture – and so much more – was extraordinary and is still profoundly relevant. I can't wait for audiences to be able to see this film in theaters worldwide next year."

Who Is Cast in the Michael Jackson Biopic?

Jaafar Jackson (Jackson's real-life nephew) has already been cast as adult Michael, with newcomer Juliano Krue Valdi set to play young Michael. Colman Domingo and Nia Long have been cast as the Jacksons' parents, Joe Jackson and Katherine Jackson, with Miles Teller set to play Jackson's attorney, John Branca. The film will be directed by The Equalizer's Antoine Fuqua.

"I'm so honored to tell Michael's story," King said in a statement when Michael began production. "It's been a long journey and I'm excited for the film to show audiences around the world a perspective of Michael that they've never seen."

Michael is set to be released exclusively in theaters on April 18th, 2025.