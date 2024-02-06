Miles Teller Cast in Antoine Fuqua's Michael Jackson Biopic

The story of Michael Jackson is making its way onto the big screen, with Antoine Fuqua's movie Michael currently in production for a 2025 theatrical release date. There has been a lot of conversation around which actors will play the real-life figures featured in Michael, and now we have a major update about the film's newest addition. On Tuesday, it was announced through a statement from Lionsgate that Top Gun: Maverick and Whiplash star Miles Teller has joined the cast of Michael. Teller is confirmed to be playing John Branca, who is described as the unyielding attorney who shepherded Michael Jackson's career as he transitioned from a singing sensation in a boy band to the world-renowned King of Pop. Branca, who is the co-executor of the Michael Jackson Estate, has been involved with the singer's career for decades.

"Miles is a compelling screen presence, whom I've admired since watching him in Whiplash. He's the perfect actor to capture John's enigmatic persona," producer Graham King said in a statement. "From our earliest development conversations, it was clear the emotional connection that John still has to Michael. He graciously allowed us to use him as a character in the film and I'm thrilled that it's Miles who will portray a relationship that extended over 3 decades, through Michael's greatest triumphs and most difficult days.

"Miles' finely tuned skills as an actor are up to the challenge of playing a man who is being examined for the pivotal role he played in Michael Jackson's life," Fuqua added. "He is the perfect actor to disappear into the role of John Branca."

What Is the Michael Jackson Biopic About?

Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known. The film stars Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, as Michael, with Juliano Krue Valdi portraying the younger version of the superstar. Colman Domingo and Nia Long have been cast as Jackson's parents, Joe Jackson and Katherine Jackson.

"Michael Jackson was inarguably one of the greatest entertainers of all time," said Adam Fogelson, Chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. "His impact on music, video, art, fashion, culture – and so much more – was extraordinary and is still profoundly relevant. I can't wait for audiences to be able to see this film in theaters worldwide next year."

What do you think of the newest casting surrounding Michael? Are you excited to see Miles Teller join the film's cast? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Michael is set to be released exclusively in theaters on April 18th, 2025.