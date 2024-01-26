Colman Domingo to Direct and Star in Nat King Cole Biopic

Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo is starring in a Nat King Cole movie. Variety's Awards Circuit podcast spoke to the Rustin actor about directing the upcoming feature. This will be the first movie that Domingo would be behind the camera for as a feature director. He's had this in the works for a while now, but things must be far enough along for him to mention it into a microphone. A lot of the details surrounding this unnamed Nat King Cole biopic are still unknown. For example, an exact time period has not been given yet. That seems to be pretty important as there were multiple crucial moments in the singer's story.

"I've been working on it quietly for a few years," Domingo told Variety's podcast. "It's something I'm looking forward to putting together with some great partners." The Nat King Cole Show, which arired during the 50s on network television, could end up figuring heavily into the narrative of this film. (Cole was the first African American to host a network program in the history of the United States of America.)

Colman Domingo Sets Michael Jackson Biopic Role

If Domingo wasn't busy enough with his Oscar run, he also signed on to a Michael Jackson biopic. Antoine Fuqua's Michael puts the actor into the role of Joe Jackson. In addition to being the King of Pop's father, the mercurial personality also served as Jackson's manager. There are stories of the family patriarch abusing the Jackson 5, but charges were never brought against Joe Jackson. Alongside Jaafar Jackson, Domingo hopes to inject some weight into a glitzy story with sordid undertones.

On the same podcast, Domingo said, "It's exciting to do it with Jaafar. Jermaine Jackson's son is playing Michael, and he is breathtaking, and I think Graham King, the producer, has assembled an incredible cast."

"I'm excited to be a part of a film that explores both the complicated soul of the legendary Michael Jackson as well as his impact on music and culture as a global icon," the star added in a written statement. "Not only am I fortunate to have a rich, complex and flawed character to portray in Joe Jackson, but I also have a front row seat for Jaafar's incredible transformation."

Colman Domingo Possibly Being Kang?

If that weren't enough going on, Domingo has also been rumored to replace Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in the MCU. News of the Rustin actor being on the shortlist to step into the villain roll broke earlier this month. Of course, with Kang as the supposed big bad of the entire Multiverse Saga, fans have been doing their part to to toss their ideas out there. Back in 2021, ComicBook.com asks Domingo about being a Marvel or DC character back when Candyman was about to release.

"First of all, you speak to everyone involved in both universes at all times. So, it's your job to make sure that I'm a part of it. I'm making that your job to make me the next supervillain or something. I don't know. But, to be very honest, I would have a ball with that. Maybe we're waiting for the right role to be created for me." When pressed about being a hero or a villain, he absolutely leaned toward the Dark Side. "Villain? Absolutely, heroes are cool, but villains have more fun.

Will you be watching some of his movies when they release? Let us know down in the comments!