The Equalizer Director Antoine Fuqua Teases His Michael Jackson Biopic

After the recent success of The Equalizer 3, director Antoine Fuqua is setting his sights on another compelling cinematic story: the life of Michael Jackson. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Fuqua will helm Michael, a biopic made in cooperation with Jackson's estate. The film is expected to chronicle the successes and controversies in Jackson's life leading up to his death in 2009, and according to Fuqua, it will be quite the journey. Fuqua teased Michael in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, and spoke highly of the film's star, Jaafar Jackson — who just so happens to be Jackson's real-life nephew.

"It's uncanny how much he's like Michael," Fuqua revealed. "Sounds like him, dances like him, sings. It's really uncanny. Graham King, who is a fantastic producer, found him, and introduced him to me, and I was blown away."

"Just to tell the facts as we know it, about the artist, about the man, about the human being," Fuqua said of the film's angle. "You know, the good, bad, and the ugly."

What Is Michael About?

Michael will give audiences the never-before-told and in-depth portrayal of the complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film will explore all aspects of Michael's life, including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time. Michael has been in the works since King bought the rights in late 2019, and is expected to begin principal photography following the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strikes. It will be Gladiator and The Aviator screenwriter John Logan.

"Antoine is a perceptive and powerful filmmaker, and we feel very fortunate that he has chosen Michael as his next project," Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Joe Drake said in a statement. "His visionary storytelling skills and commitment to his craft will make Michael an unforgettable film."

"The first films of my career were music videos, and I still feel that combining film and music are a deep part of who I am," Fuqua echoed. "For me, there is no artist with the power, the charisma, and the sheer musical genius of Michael Jackson. I was influenced to make music videos by watching his work – the first Black artist to play in heavy rotation on MTV. His music and those images are part of my worldview, and the chance to tell his story on the screen alongside his music was irresistible."

"Antoine's films provide personal perspectives of larger-than-life characters that continuously captivate global audiences," producer Graham King added. "I'm confident that Antoine will make an exceptional and compelling film that will both celebrate and give profound new insights into the life of the King of Pop."

