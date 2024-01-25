Colman Domingo Joins Michael Jackson Biopic in Key Role

Just days after scoring his first Oscar nomination for his work on Rustin, Colman Domingo has landed another major film role. On Thursday, it was announced that Domingo has been cast as Joe Jackson in Michael, the upcoming biopic centered around the life of pop star Michael Jackson. Michael is being directed by Antoine Fuqua, and will star Jackson's real-life nephew, Jaafar Jackson, as the adult version of the icon. Julian Krue Valdi has been cast as the younger version of Jackson. Domingo's filmography also includes roles on Euphoria, Candyman, and The Color Purple. Domingo's version of Joe Jackson is described as "the hard-driving, singularly focused, controversial patriarch of the Jackson family."

"I'm excited to be a part of a film that explores both the complicated soul of the legendary Michael Jackson as well as his impact on music and culture as a global icon," Domingo said in a statement. "Not only am I fortunate to have a rich, complex and flawed character to portray in Joe Jackson, but I also have a front row seat for Jaafar's incredible transformation. After seeing him in rehearsal, my mind was blown. There is something divine about the way that Jaafar is channeling his late uncle. His talent and embodiment of Michael's essence is simply on another level."

"Colman has such incredible range – he puts in the work to deeply inhabit his characters and understand their true essence and motivation," Fuqua echoed. "I'm grateful to be working with an actor with his passion and ability to portray the many sides of Joe Jackson: a husband, a father and a manager."

"Few actors present themselves with Colman's screen presence and force of will," producer Graham King added. "We're so fortunate to have an actor with his undeniable talent portraying Joe Jackson on screen. We couldn't be more excited to have him join us on this journey."

What Is the Michael Jackson Biopic About?

Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.

"Michael Jackson was inarguably one of the greatest entertainers of all time," said Adam Fogelson, Chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. "His impact on music, video, art, fashion, culture – and so much more – was extraordinary and is still profoundly relevant. I can't wait for audiences to be able to see this film in theaters worldwide next year."

Will Colman Domingo Play Kang?

In recent weeks, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have advocated for Domingo to portray the Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror, after actor Jonathan Majors was dropped from the part after being convicted of assault and harassment. Although it has not yet been confirmed if Marvel Studios will recast the role of Kang or pivot to an entirely different character, Domingo recently addressed the rumors in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I don't know, I'm always looking at what I have to do right now... I know there's talk and conversations around, and I don't know how much is true," Domingo revealed. "I don't even get that from my team, I can't tell if it's true or not."

"The fans are passionate," Domingo added. "Somehow my name is out there in the world [and] I like the idea of just having your name called and someone speaking lovingly and kindly about something is a beautiful thing."

What do you think of Colman Domingo joining the cast of the Michael Jackson biopic Michael? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!