Michael Jackson Biopic Casts Young Michael Jackson

Lionsgate Pictures' new live-action film Michael is poised to begin production later this month, chronicling the smash success of pop superstar Michael Jackson. Director Antoine Fuqua and star Jaafar Jackson are among the many cast and crew members helping bring Michael to life — and now, another key actor in the project has officially been confirmed. On Thursday, Lionsgate announced that Julian Krue Valdi has been cast as the younger version of Michael Jackson in Michael. At only nine years old, Valdi has already amassed a social media following thanks to his dance routines, many of which are inspired by Jackson.

"This opportunity is really important to me because Michael Jackson is the King of Pop, and he is very special in my heart," Valdi said in a statement. "I've been dancing to his songs for five years now. He makes me feel really special and makes me feel good about myself. I love the energy of Michael Jackson."

"When Michael was very young – eleven years old – he astounded the world, possessing the spirit and talent of an adult. He was truly an old soul. He and Juliano have that in common," producer Graham King said in a statement. "Beyond being a phenomenal young talent, Juliano is deeply inspired by Michael and his music, and has managed to translate that inspiration into a presence and performance that captures the true magic of young Michael Jackson."

"If anything, casting the role of the young Michael was more difficult than casting the adult role, because where do you find a child actor with the chops of the greatest entertainer who ever lived?" Fuqua echoed. "In the end, that was our focus – talent – and we looked far and wide for an actor who could embody Michael's spirit through his voice, his charisma, and his dance skills. Juliano's undeniable, raw talent put him at the top of our list."

What Is the Michael Jackson Biopic About?

Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known. Other crew members on the film will include Director of Photography Dion Beebe, Production Designer Barbara Ling, Costume Designer Marci Rodgers, Choreographers Rich + Tone, Makeup Artist Bill Corso, Hair Stylist Carla Farmer, Sound and Music Supervisor John Warhurst, and VFX Supervisor Louis Morin.

"Michael Jackson was inarguably one of the greatest entertainers of all time," said Adam Fogelson, Chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. "His impact on music, video, art, fashion, culture – and so much more – was extraordinary and is still profoundly relevant. I can't wait for audiences to be able to see this film in theaters worldwide next year."

Michael is set to be released exclusively in theaters on April 18, 2025.