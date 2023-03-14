Julia Garner Breaks Silence on Madonna Biopic Being Put on Hold

Julia Garner has already had some award-winning roles under her belt, but there's been a unique anticipation around the idea of seeing her play Madonna. Garner was reported to be cast as the pop icon in a biopic directed by Madonna herself, after having beaten out a number of actresses for the part in a grueling audition process. After all of that, reports from earlier this year indicated that the biopic was being put on pause due to Madonna's upcoming world tour — but apparently, Garner is still optimistic that the project will come to fruition.

"Yeah, yeah," Garner shared to ET. "I don't want to tell too much. I want to keep things... yeah, fingers crossed."

Why is Madonna directing her own biopic?

While the idea of Madonna helming her own biopic might be seen as unconventional, the singer/actress has been vocal about wanting to approach her project in the right away.

"I've had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film," Madonna previously told Variety. "It was also a preemptive strike, because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men. So, I put my foot in the door and said, 'No one's going to tell my story but me.'… I have a very long script that is really hard for me to make shorter. I've been whittling away at it, but it's like hacking off my limbs."

"I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world," Madonna said in a statement when the project was announced. "The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It's essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision."

"This movie is an absolute labor of love for me," Pascal added. "I have known Madonna since we made 'A League of Their Own' together, and I can't imagine anything more thrilling than collaborating with her and Diablo on bringing her true-life story to the big screen with Donna and our partners at Universal."

