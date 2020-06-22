Michael Keaton as Batman Has DC Comics Fans More Hopeful for the DCEU Than Ever

Michael Keaton is early talks to return to the world of DC Comics — a world in which he first appeared over 30 years ago. According to reports that surfaced Monday afternoon, Keaton is set to play a version of Bruce Wayne in Ezra Miller's solo Flashpoint movie, a move that would solidify the DC Extended Universe as a multiverse across film, television, and streaming. Suffice to say, fans are hopeful for the DCEU more now than ever before.

It's a move that would bring everything full circle when it comes to the DCEU as a multiverse across mediums. Earlier this year, during The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths mega-event, the multiverse was on full display, even going the length to include Miller's Barry Allen. Though the film universe was initially set apart from what was unfolding on television and streaming, personnel changes at WB allowed showrunner Marc Guggenheim to orchestrate the ultimate crossover.

"The nice thing about doing something for years is you're there for all the changes," Guggenheim said earlier this year. "You're there for the personnel changes, and you're there for the philosophical changes and the changes in policy, and this just happened to be one of those situations where people changed their minds. I was so glad that they did, even though the change of mind did come after we were wrapped on the whole crossover. So it came very late, but as they say, better late than never."

Keep scrolling to see what DCEU fans are saying about the news.