Michael Keaton as Batman Has DC Comics Fans More Hopeful for the DCEU Than Ever
Michael Keaton is early talks to return to the world of DC Comics — a world in which he first appeared over 30 years ago. According to reports that surfaced Monday afternoon, Keaton is set to play a version of Bruce Wayne in Ezra Miller's solo Flashpoint movie, a move that would solidify the DC Extended Universe as a multiverse across film, television, and streaming. Suffice to say, fans are hopeful for the DCEU more now than ever before.
It's a move that would bring everything full circle when it comes to the DCEU as a multiverse across mediums. Earlier this year, during The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths mega-event, the multiverse was on full display, even going the length to include Miller's Barry Allen. Though the film universe was initially set apart from what was unfolding on television and streaming, personnel changes at WB allowed showrunner Marc Guggenheim to orchestrate the ultimate crossover.
"The nice thing about doing something for years is you're there for all the changes," Guggenheim said earlier this year. "You're there for the personnel changes, and you're there for the philosophical changes and the changes in policy, and this just happened to be one of those situations where people changed their minds. I was so glad that they did, even though the change of mind did come after we were wrapped on the whole crossover. So it came very late, but as they say, better late than never."
Sweet!!!!
Bro Michael Keaton Is Coming Back To Be Batman In The DCEU, Sweet!!!! pic.twitter.com/nJ0DYXyeBt— Dre (@BonerDre) June 22, 2020
Perfection!
As much as I loved Ben Affleck's Batman... Michael Keaton being brought back in as the new MAIN Batman in the DCEU is BEYOND EPIC. Him taking on the Nick Fury/Mentor role is perfection. Cannot wait to see his return in The Flash!! #ImBatman pic.twitter.com/HExAdftLt5— Adam (@AdamGiancola) June 22, 2020
Bring on the Multiversal Goodness
Is it August 22nd yet? I'm ready for this Jim Lee DCEU/Multiverse to begin#DCEU #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/8HZ9J8zFId— Matthew Boemio ʬ⁸⁴ (@mattbo_0) June 22, 2020
Tea
Zack when the revival of DCEU started after ZSJL announcement pic.twitter.com/QQdtwj0ZYK— Captain Jonathan 🇬🇷 (@Johnywolf4) June 22, 2020
Crisis
Was this the moment when the #DCEU was made right again?? 🤔#DCMultiverse pic.twitter.com/JZFg9fxypC— GeekOut! on iamVinnyMarone (@Iamvinnymarone) June 22, 2020
Let's Get Nuts
Me hearing the DCEU news that Michael Keaton Will Return as Batman in #TheFlash: pic.twitter.com/1AMeolTaHW— Jennifer Keegin (@JenniferKeegin) June 22, 2020
Jim Halpert
Daily life of a #DCEU fan: pic.twitter.com/T6LHIgZL6c— claytalian 🇺🇸⛪ (@claytalian) June 22, 2020
Hey, Look At Us
"Look at us. Hey, look at us."— Matthew Boemio ʬ⁸⁴ (@mattbo_0) June 22, 2020
"Who would've thought?"
"Not me." #DCEU pic.twitter.com/X3GA1n47h8
Best Movie News
Ahhhhhhhh YES!.... Michael Keaton returning as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the DCEU is FANTASTIC News.
Him playing the Mentor role can work.
BEST MOVIE NEWS EVER. #BATMAN pic.twitter.com/55zWCxCFqH— Anthony (@misterfilmstock) June 22, 2020
What a Time
What a 2 months this has been for #DCEU fans.
Ready for more! #ReleaseTheAyerCut #ReleaseTheAyerCut pic.twitter.com/XAhop238x8— Ty Caskey (@PincheCaskey) June 22, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.