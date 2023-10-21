Michael Keaton's Beetlejuice 2 Striped Suit Confirmed by Costume Designer Colleen Atwood (Exclusive)

Colleen Atwood is a four-time Academy Award-winning costume designer known for films such as Chicago and Memoirs of a Geisha who recently worked on Wednesday and The Little Mermaid. Atwood's next film is Pain Hustlers, which is being released in theaters on October 20th before heading to Netflix on October 27th. In addition to the new film, Atwood also recently worked on Tim Burton's long-awaited Beetlejuice 2. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Atwood about Pain Hustlers, and the Beetlejuice sequel came up. During the chat, Atwood revealed fans will be seeing Michael Keaton in the titular character's iconic striped suit.

"Well Beetlejuice has to have a striped suit," Atwood explained. "It's like doing Alice in Wonderland needs a blue dress. How long they wear it is another thing. But Beetlejuice, that is the quintessential Beetlejuice. Strangely, it was Michael, he thinks the burgundy tux is the quintessential Beetlejuice, not the striped suit," she added with a laugh. "But the world happens to disagree with him, so it's a funny thing."

Tim Burton Teases Beetlejuice 2:

"Honestly, I don't really know, because I am really not that good at talking or speaking or trying to sell something, so to speak. Looking back, it's a very, very strange journey that I can't quite explain," Burton told the Independent when asked about thriving in Hollywood. "That's why it is hard for me to watch the movies afterwards, because I still feel the emotional whatever of it. I don't get a release from that. But I do enjoy all the people I've worked with. On this last one, Beetlejuice 2, I really enjoyed it. I tried to strip everything and go back to the basics of working with good people and actors and puppets. It was kind of like going back to why I liked making movies."

What Is Pain Hustlers About?

Pain Hustlers tells the story of a single mother who gets involved in a racketeering scheme while trying to deal with the troubles of her life. You can check out Netflix's official synopsis below.

"Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) is a blue-collar single mom who has just lost her job and is at the end of her rope. A chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (Chris Evans) puts her on an upwards trajectory economically but dubious path ethically as she becomes entangled in a dangerous racketeering scheme. Dealing with her increasingly unhinged boss (Andy Garcia), the worsening medical condition of her daughter (Chloe Coleman), and a growing awareness of the devastation the company is causing forces Liza to examine her choices. Pain Hustlers is a sharp and revealing look at what some people do out of desperation and others do out of greed. The film is directed by BAFTA award winner David Yates, produced by Lawrence Grey, and also starring Catherine O'Hara, Jay Duplass, and Brian d'Arcy James."

Pain Hustlers is directed by David Yates, who previously helmed the majority of the films in the Harry Potter franchise. The screenplay comes from Wells Tower, adapted from the book by Evan Hughes.

Are there any Beetlejuice staples you're hoping to see in the sequel? Tell us in the comments!