Tim Burton Praises Wednesday and Beetlejuice 2 Star Jenna Ortega

Tim Burton is returning to direct a Beetlejuice sequel with many members of the original cast, and he recently revealed the highly-anticipated film is almost complete. Michael Keaton is back as the titular character alongside Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz and Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz in addition to franchise newcomers Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, and Monica Bellucci. Last year, Burton worked with Ortega on Wednesday, the hit Netflix series that follows The Addams Family character during her teen years. Recently, Burton spoke with BFI and shared praise for the young star.

"When I did Wednesday, the reason I loved it is I just related to the character so much," Burton explained. "But to me, it could not have been done without her. You can write it good, you can do whatever you want to do, but that kind of a character would need such clarity and purity and strength. A person has to have that. So for me, she basically made the show that way. She's one of the most aware, not only as an actress, but everything, around the camera, the set. She's a very special talent. And she's done a lot of horror movies, which I love too. That gave her a special place in my heart. 'Oh, you're doing another horror. Good.'"

Tim Burton Teases Beetlejuice 2:

"Honestly, I don't really know, because I am really not that good at talking or speaking or trying to sell something, so to speak. Looking back, it's a very, very strange journey that I can't quite explain," Burton told the Independent when asked about thriving in Hollywood. "That's why it is hard for me to watch the movies afterwards, because I still feel the emotional whatever of it. I don't get a release from that. But I do enjoy all the people I've worked with. On this last one, Beetlejuice 2, I really enjoyed it. I tried to strip everything and go back to the basics of working with good people and actors and puppets. It was kind of like going back to why I liked making movies."

When Is Wednesday Season 2?

Wednesday was officially renewed for a second season in January. A video was released during TUDUM in June that featured Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), and Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin). The cast teased what fans can expect in the new season, which doesn't have a release date yet. The stars also addressed some fan theories and revealed an exciting detail about the upcoming season: a new member of the Addams Family is going to be introduced!

Beetlejuice 2 lands in theaters on September 6, 2024. Stay tuned for more updates about Wednesday.