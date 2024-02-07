Mike Tyson Playing Himself in Superhero Movie Bunny-Man

Tyson will appear in the offbeat superhero movie, which will be produced soon in Italy.

mikBoxing legend Mike Tyson has been cast as himself in Bunny-Man, a new superhero movie from Italian producer Andrea Iervolino and writer Enrico Remmert. The film is set to be produced in Turin, where they held a press conference for Tyson to announce his involvement. There was no explanation for what Mike Tyson will do in the film. He has played himself a few times, including in the first two Hangover movies, as well as playing a character in Ip Man 3. He also headlined Mike Tyson Mysteries for four seasons starting in 2014.

According to Variety, who first reported the casting news, Bunny-Man involves a multimillionaire superhero who strikes against evil forces in anonymity wearing a rabbit mask, according to a provided synopsis. He is driven by the desire to avenge his sister who committed suicide after suffering a violent act, images of which wound up on the internet.

"We are excited to embark on this innovative project, 95% of which will be shot on a virtual set," Iervolino said in a statement. "We are redefining the boundaries of cinematographic creativity with the goal of offering the audience a unique experience. We are also proud to have a legend like Mike Tyson in our cast, who will certainly help make Bunny-Man even more special."

In a photo shared at the press conference, Tyson and Iervolino appeared in front of a teaser poster that features a superhero that looks like what you woudl get if Jax from The Amazing Digital Circus (or Arthur from The Tick) wore a black leather gimp suit to fight crime.

No word yet on who will direct Bunny-Man. Iervolinohas also produced Michael Mann's Ferrari, Johnny Depp's Waiting for the Barbarians and Frank Grillo's Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend. Iervino is producing the film via his TaTaTu shingle.