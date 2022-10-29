AEW Reveals Return of Mike Tyson on Rampage

AEW Rampage will be getting some major star power next week, as tonight's show revealed that Boxing legend Mike Tyson is set to make his return to AEW on next week's show. Tyson will be returning to the show at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey as a special guest commentator, and you can check out the official announcement below. For those who remember what happened during Tyson's last appearance, you know that all chaos could break loose regardless of the fact that he's just supposed to be commentating, and we could very well end up with another memorable moment like the one that happened with FTR last time around.

Tyson last appeared in AEW in 2021, and his appearance on AEW Dynamite came just a few months after his impressive exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. At that time Tyson was set to be a special guest enforcer, and he would definitely live up to the title, as before he left he punched FTR's Cash Wheeler with what appeared to be a heavy impact.

He’s back! @MikeTyson joins #AEWRampage next week as a special guest commentator 🙌 pic.twitter.com/gJJkmVtFa0 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) October 29, 2022

He's also punched Chris Jericho in AEW, and that continued a feud that had been running since Jericho's time in WWE. There had been early plans to have a match between Tyson and Jericho at one point, but Tyson's fight with Jones Jr. changed up the schedule and it didn't end up happening. In an interview with Inside The Ropes, Jericho revealed he is more than up for a match to happen at some point, it's just a matter of working schedules out.

"Mike just loves wrestling so much and he loved being a part of it. He was so respectful. And I'll tell you what, it's Mike Tyson," Jericho said. "Everybody in the locker room wanted a picture with Mike Tyson and to his credit, he took picture with everybody. We would love to have a match with Mike, it just all depends on if he's available. He was into it for a while, we just couldn't make it work.

"Things move on, you got to keep the stories going. But he's welcome on our show at any point in time. I think he only wants to work with me though, I'm one of the guys that can corral him," Jericho said.

H/T talkSPORT