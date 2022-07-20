Mike Tyson Biopic Series Trailer Released by Hulu

Pam & Tommy, the limited series that followed the relationship of Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) was released earlier this year and just scored ten Emmy nominations. If you were a fan of the series, the creative team behind the show is already back with a new show about boxer Mike Tyson. Mike premieres on Hulu in August and stars Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight) in the titular role. Today, Hulu released the first trailer for the long-awaited series.

"Who is Mike Tyson? #MikeOnHulu premieres August 25, on Hulu," the official account for Hulu wrote on YouTube. "From creator/screenwriter Steven Rogers and the team behind I, Tonya and showrunner Karin Gist (Our Kind of People) comes MIKE. The limited series tells the story of the dynamic and controversial life of boxing icon Mike Tyson, starring Trevante Rhodes!" You can check out the trailer below:

In addition to Rhodes, Mike stars Laura Harrier as Tyson's now-ex-wife Robin Givens. The series also features Li Eubanks as Desiree Washington, Russell Hornsby as Don King, and Harvey Keitel as Cus D'Amato.

"We were never trying to say that Mike Tyson is a hero or Mike Tyson is a villain," Gist recently told Entertainment Weekly. "Our goal was to take a very complicated and controversial figure and try to get under the hood of what he was praised and vilified for while staying true to our North Star of 'no one person is one thing.'"

Last year, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with I, Tonya and Pam & Tommy director, Craig Gillespie, who is also helming some of Mike. During the interview, we asked what draws him to controversial figures.

"I don't know. It's maybe... it is odd in a way because literally, as much as I wasn't aware of it, it seems like everybody, everything I work on is about outsiders," Gillespie explained. "I came to America when I was 19, and it's felt very much like you're like landing in New York in 19 on my own, not knowing anybody. I think maybe that's impacted things in a way. Yeah. I'm just drawn to... I feel misunderstood and people on the outside, and just trying to find that humanity and that empathy and that understanding because I feel like very often we just judge and make quick assumptions on people in a very two-dimensional way. I think when you hit stop and put yourself in their shoes and understand the journey, it becomes a really interesting thing. It makes you look at yourself."

Mike premieres on Hulu on August 25th.