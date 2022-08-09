Current WWE Champion Approached to Fight Mike Tyson

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley was recently approached about competing against Mike Tyson in a bare-knuckle fight, as "The All Mighty" confirmed in a recent interview with Fightful. Lashley's fighting background is primarily in wrestling, as he won the NAIA National Wrestling Championship in the 177 lb class three times from 1996-98. His eventual transition to MMA saw him build up a 15-2 record, including a perfect 5-0 record in Bellator. And while Tyson's boxing career initially ended in 2005, he stepped back in the ring for an exhibition fight in 2020 against Roy Jones Jr.

"Man, I told Logan when I did his podcast, I was like, 'Hey, you looking for somebody to box with? Box me.' He's like, 'Oh, no. You're too big.' 'Man, are you kidding me? I'm a wrestler and you box.' But I definitely want to do boxing. I have a great boxing coach and we've talked about some different things. Some names have been thrown out there. I want to start getting some names out there. There was one that I got approached a few months ago to box Mike Tyson," Lashley said.

"Somebody came up to me. It was a bare-knuckles organization, but they were gonna do some boxing stuff or one of those other companies. Somebody came to me and said, 'Would you box Mike Tyson?' I was like, 'Hell yeah, I would box Mike Tyson,'" he continued. "I think it was a feeling out. They had different people in organizations. It wasn't the top guy, it was a guy that does some of his promoting and some of his stuf. I think it was one of the money guys that linked up to through my college or something like that. But he approached me and he said, 'We're looking for a big fight in Madison Square Garden. Would you be interested in fighting Mike Tyson?' At first, I was thinking Iron Mike and I was like, 'Damn, that would hurt.' But then I thought, you know what? I've been boxing for a long time. I got a little size on him. I don't have nearly the skills that he has, but it's definitely something that I would be interested in."

Lashley said the deal fell through, but noted he's still open to the fight — "Mike is still Mike. Mike is doing different things with his podcast and Mike's pretty open about smoking and DMT and everything like that. But he's still Mike Tyson. But, you know what, everybody talks about, 'Would you fight Mike Tyson?' Most people are like, 'Hell no,' 'How much money would you have to get to fight Mike Tyson?' It's astronomical numbers for most people. For me? It would be an honor to fight Mike Tyson and I would like to be able to do it. Is it a far stretch for me? Yeah. Might be a little tough. I'm a wrestler. But I've been boxing for a long time. So I would definitely like to take that fight."

h/t Fightful