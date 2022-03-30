Minions: The Rise of Gru Trailer Released

Universal Pictures and Illumination have released the official trailer for Minions: The Rise of Gru, the sequel to Minions and the latest installment in the long-running Despicable Me franchise. This time out, we get to meet Gru as a child in his earliest days as the ringleader of the Minions, while also introducing “The Vicious 6,” a team of villains played by an all-star lineup. Set just after the 2015 film, this time in the heart of the 1970s, a twelve year old Felonious Gru is growing up in the suburbs. A fanboy of a supervillain group known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. When the Vicious 6 fire their leader, legendary fighter Wild Knuckles, Gru interviews to become their newest member.

The previous Minions movie gave the yellow munchkins a new master in the form of Scarlet Overkill (Sandra Bullock), but that film ended with Gru showing up and the Minions developing what would become their lifelong loyalty to Gru.

You can see the trailer below.

You can read the official synopsis for Minions: The Rise of Gru below.

It does not go well, and things only get worse after Gru steals from them with the help of Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Otto, and the other Minions and suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. On the run, Gru and the Minions will turn to an unlikely source for guidance, Wild Knuckles himself, and discover that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.

The “Vicious 6” villain team will be led by Taraji P. Henson (Empire) as Belle Bottom; with other Vicious 6 members voiced by iconic action stars including Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren Danny Trejo and Michelle Yeoh, with Alan Arkin, Russell Brand, and Julie Andrews all playing roles.

Minions: The Rise of Gru will hit theaters on July 2, 2021.