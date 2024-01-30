The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare Trailer Released

Lionsgate has released the official trailer for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, the new movie from filmmaker Guy Ritchie, which stars Henry Cavill and Alan Ritchson in a spy thriller based on true stories of a World War II group that included future James Bond author Ian Fleming. The story centers on a blue collar and ragtag group of military officials, and exudes the kind of retro-spy energy that defines movies like Kingsman. Cavill lends a fun energy to the trailer, too, with an expressive, over-the-top performance and a wild beard (which he was teasing on social media yesterday).

"Whilst my Argylle press tour nears completion, there is yet more excitement to come," Cavill teased on Instagram. "Tomorrow will bring the trailer for Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare! Watch this space for more bearded and twirly wirly moustachioed antics."

Cavill remains one of the busiest guys in Hollywood, with a number of big projects on the horizon including a Warhammer adaptation, a Highlander reboot, and more. Ritchson, meanwhile, stars in Reacher, one of the most popular shows on Prime.

You can see some of those antics in the trailer below, followed by the movie's official synopsis.

Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly "ungentlemanly" fighting techniques. Ultimately their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.

Directed and co-written for the screen by Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes, The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man), and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer (Top Gun: Maverick, Pirates of the Caribbean, National Treasure), The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare stars Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Alan Ritchson (TV's Reacher), Alex Pettyfer (In Time), Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After series), Babs Olusamokun (Dune), Henrique Zaga (Beyond the Universe), Til Schweiger (Inglourious Basterds), with Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) and Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride).

Lionsgate presents, in association with Black Bear, a Jerry Bruckheimer Films / Toff Guy production. Screenplay by Paul Tamasy & Eric Johnson and Arash Amel & Guy Ritchie. Directed by Guy Ritchie.