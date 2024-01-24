Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Drops Major Tease About Season 3 Story

Reacher Season 2 is in the books and fans are already looking ahead to Season 3. Prime Video has renewed the hit show for another installment and that third season is already deep into production. The catch, however, is that no one knows what Season 3 is about. The creative team is keeping things close to the vest, choosing to not even reveal which of author Lee Child's Jack Reacher books the new season is based on. That said, star Alan Ritchson just offered up the biggest hint yet about Season 3's inspiration.

On Tuesday, Ritchson posted a photo of a lobster to his Instagram account, saying "Details matter Season 3." He notes that the food is from craft services, but the lobster and message about details are a big nod in the direction of the seventh Jack Reacher novel, Persuader. For those who don't know, Persuader is set in Maine, a state known for its lobsters.

That tease on its own would be one thing, but Ritchson's activity in the comments paints an even stronger picture. He actively dies certain books that people asked him about, such as Tripwire, but when presented with any details from Persuader, Ritchson offered winking emojis or cryptic teases.

Reacher Season 3 Story

Whether Season 3 of Reacher is based on Persuader or a different book in the series, the upcoming story is going to feature a different direction for Ritchson's character. According to Lee Child, it'll see Reacher spending a lot more time on his own.

"We've picked it up, it's chosen. It's a good choice, I gotta say. I think we've been very creative about how we've sequenced the type of story," Child told The Messenger in a recent interview.

"We felt we needed a book that was more Reacher alone for the third season," he added. "And so it was a question of which story would work best for that, and which one would have a great opening scene and all that, and we found one that we loved."

Those comments from Child line up with what series star Alan Ritchson told ComicBook.com ahead of Season 2. Ritchson revealed that his character will be in a "new world" in the upcoming installment.

"I can't say too much about Season 3, but I will say there's a lot of classic Reacher stories which are just adventures that he gets sucked into in a big way," Ritchson told us. "And we get to enjoy Reacher in a new world. It may not have anything to do with family, with his past, he's just living that adventure out and that's kind of the direction that we've gone and it seems to really be working."