Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen Trailer Released by Netflix

Watch the new trailer for The Gentlemen, Netflix and Guy Ritchie's upcoming new crime-comedy series – a spinoff from Ritchie's 2019 film of the same name.

"Crime meets caviar! Meet our new class of criminals in The Gentlemen. A new drama series from Guy Ritchie, inspired by the original film. The Gentlemen arrives this March only on Netflix," the caption on the new trailer reads – you can watch it below:

In the longer synopsis for The Gentlemen, "We meet Eddie Horniman as he inherits his father's sizable estate… only to discover it's part of a weed empire. Moreover, a host of unsavory elements of Britain's criminal underworld want a piece of the operation. Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it."

The 2019 film follows "A talented American graduate of Oxford (Matthew McConaughey's Michael Pearson), using his unique skills, and audacity, creates a marijuana empire using the estates of impoverished British aristocrats. However, when he tries to sell his empire to a fellow American billionaire, a chain of events unfolds, involving blackmail, deception, mayhem and murder between street thugs, Russian oligarchs, Triad gangsters and gutter journalists.

"The world of The Gentlemen is a little bit of me," Ritchie told Netflix last November. "We're looking forward to bringing fans back into that world, introducing new characters and their stories, and I am excited to be doing it with this extremely talented cast."

(Photo: Netflix)

Netflix's The Gentlemen stars Theo James (Underworld 5, Divergent Trilogy), Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner movies), Daniel Ings (I Hate Suzie), Joely Richardson (Lady Chatterley's Lover), Vinnie Jones (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Chanel Cresswell (This is England), Michael Vu, Max Beesley (Hijack), Jasmine Blackborow (Marie Antoinette), Harry Goodwins (In His Hands: The Emergence), Dar Salim (The Covenant), Pearce Quigley (Detectorists), Ruby Sear, and Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick).

Guy Ritchie serves as Executive producer and creator, while also directing the first two episodes of the series and serving as co-writer alongside EP Matthew Read (Peaky Blinders). Marn Davies, Ivan Atkinson, Marc Helwig for Miramax TV, Will Gould, and Frith Tiplady for Moonage Pictures are also executive producers. Hugh Warren is the series producer.

The Gentlemen premieres on Netflix in March.