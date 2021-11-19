Mission: Impossible 7 Filming Shuts Down Again After Positive Coronavirus Test

✖

Mission: Impossible 7 filming has shut down again after another positive coronavirus test has been reported. The Tom Cruise uproar over the previous situation seems to have not done a whole lot of good. The Hollywood Reporter received word of the 14-day delay while people affected self-isolate. At this moment, fans haven’t seen these kinds of COVID-19 delays nearly as much, but the potential of this is still out there. As of right now, there is no word on how many actors or crewmembers were in contact with the positive person. Just this small occurrence is enough to slow things down tremendously in the grand scheme of the film. Due to the obvious delays from last year, this development probably won’t knock Mission: Impossible 7 any more off-axis than it already was. Check out what the production had to say about the positive test down below:

“We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing. We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation,” they wrote in a statement.

Most fans of the series are aware of Cruise’s epic rant about the production last year during a similar situation. Check out the wild speech for yourself.

"We want the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing!I’m on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies," Cruise explained. "We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf***ers.I don’t ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don’t do it you’re fired, if I see you do it again you’re f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it - that’s it, and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f***ing do it again."

"That’s it! No apologies," Cruise continued. "You can tell it to the people that are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night. The future of this f***ing industry! So I’m sorry I am beyond your apologies. I have told you and now I want it and if you don’t do it you’re out. We are not shutting this f***ing movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again you’re f***ing gone — and you are — so you’re going to cost him his job, if I see it on the set you’re gone and you’re gone. That’s it. Am I clear?"

"Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that you have? Because I will deal with your reason," the star said. "And if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired. That’s it. That is it.I trust you guys to be here. That’s it. That’s it guys. Have a little think about it. . .[inaudible].That’s what I think of Universal and Paramount. Warner Brothers. Movies are going because of us.”

“If we shut down it’s going to cost people f***ing jobs, their home, their family. That’s what’s happening. All the way down the line. And I care about you guys, but if you’re not going to help me you’re gone. OK? Do you see that stick? How many meters is that? When people are standing around a f***ing computer and hanging out around here, what are you doing? And if they don’t comply then send their names to Matt Spooner. That’s it,” he concluded.

