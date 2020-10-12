Mission Impossible 7 Set Video Shows Tom Cruise & Hayley Atwell In Action

✖

The new Mission: Impossible 7 set video shows Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell filming an intense action sequence in Rome, Italy. As you can see in the video below, this moment of Mission: Impossible - 7 sees Cruise's Ethan Hunt saving Hayley Atwell's mystery character from an Italian cop car, after what looks like a violent chase (and possible shootout) with some black SUVs and BMWs that definitely seem to belong to bad guys. In a curious twist, the sequence ends with Ethan turning and seemingly using Atwell's character as a human shield, as heavily armed men advance upon them. Classic Ethan Hunt problems.

WHEN IN ROME: @TomCruise waves to fans in between shooting @MissionFilm scenes for the seventh "Mission: Impossible" movie with Hayley Atwell in Rome. pic.twitter.com/BW30XUrr76 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) October 12, 2020

Based on what we're seeing here, it's easy to speculate that Hayley Atwell is playing some kind of government agent or commander that is after Ethan Hunt. Mission: Impossible - Fallout left a vacancy in the CIA when director Alan Hunley (Alec Baldwin) was killed in the fight with rouge CIA agent August Walker (Henry Cavill). It's also interesting that M:I7 will bring back IMF director Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny) from the first film. Could the US spy world be in the midst of its own internal war? With a Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 telling a two-part story that could end the series, anything is on the table....

As always, Tom Cruise and his Mission: Impossible crew has been keeping fans' appetites whetted as production rolls along through the COVID-19 pandemic. Director Chris McQuarrie has staged a steady string of public shoots that result in the kind of photos and videos that help hype the action franchise's big fights, chases, and the increasingly elaborate stunts that Tom Cruise performs himself.

So far, Mission Impossible 7 has teased big sequences like one recently filmed in Norway, in which Tom Cruise took an epic motorcycle jump off a high ramp, performing some kind of aerial stunt that saw the actor parachuting to the ground. A more recent sequence being filmed takes things back to the first Mission: Impossible movie, as Cruise's Ethan Hunt performs some kind of stunt atop a speeding train. Even Hayley Atwell has released a video teasing what kind of stuntwork she'll have to perform, in order to match Cruise's level. That Marvel Cinematic Universe training is about to come in real handy.

For now, Paramount has dated its pair of untitled Mission: Impossible sequels for November 19, 2021, and November 4, 2022