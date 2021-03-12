Mission: Impossible Getting Remastered Blu-ray for 25th Anniversary

✖

Originally debuting in 1966, the Mission: Impossible TV series and its exploits of espionage and clever gadgets became a defining hit of the decade, which made the jump to the big screen in a Tom Cruise-starring adventure in 1996. To celebrate the accomplishments of the film and how it kicked off what remains one of the biggest and most successful franchises in Hollywood, Paramount Pictures is releasing a newly remastered Blu-ray, featuring a variety of behind-the-scenes features exploring the story's development into a feature film. The 25th-anniversary Mission: Impossible Blu-ray hits shelves on May 18th.

Originally released on May 22, 1996, Mission: Impossible thrilled audiences with its breathtaking and action-packed story of secret agents and international espionage. Tom Cruise ignites the screen as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, a character that continues to capture the imaginations of fans around the world as the franchise builds toward the highly anticipated seventh installment.

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) is a top-secret agent, framed for the deaths of his espionage team. Fleeing from government assassins, breaking into the CIA's most impenetrable vault, clinging to the roof of a speeding bullet train, Hunt races like a burning fuse to stay one step ahead of his pursuers...and draw one step closer to discovering the shocking truth.

Directed by Brian De Palma (The Untouchables), with a screenplay by David Koepp (Jurassic Park) and Robert Towne (Chinatown), Mission: Impossible will return to select theaters for a limited run in May through Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures. Details about the theatrical run will be announced in April.

The disc's special features are as follows:

Mission: Remarkable – 40 Years of Creating the Impossible

Mission: Explosive Exploits

Mission: Spies Among Us

Mission: Catching the Train

Mission: International Spy Museum

Mission: Agent Dossiers

Excellence in Film: Cruise

Generation: Cruise

Photo Gallery

Theatrical Trailers Mission: Impossible Teaser Mission: Impossible Trailer TV Spots



The first two sequels in the series had mixed yet relatively positive critical and box office performances, but after a five-year break, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol completely revived the franchise, earning the series both its best critical and financial returns. The most recent entry, 2018's Mission: Impossible - Fallout, has set the bar for the franchise, sitting at 97% positive critical reactions on Rotten Tomatoes and earning $791.1 million worldwide.

Mission: Impossible 7 is currently slated to hit theaters on November 19th.

