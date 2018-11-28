Tom Cruise Already Has Big Ideas for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’

The Mission: Impossible series has delivered audiences countless breathtaking sequences, a trend which doesn’t sound like it will end anytime soon. While Mission: Impossible 7 isn’t officially confirmed, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie claims star Tom Cruise has already begun developing some ambitious ideas for the endeavor.

“I can tell you Tom already has a lot of really big ideas,” McQuarrie shared with Collider. “World-topping sh-t.”

The series has already delivered fans all-time memorable action sequences, from underwater activities to clinging to the sides of planes and helicopters, with the series running out of places to take Ethan Hunt. Fans can’t help but wonder if taking the action into outer space could be the next logical evolutionary step, which McQuarrie isn’t ruling out.

“That would be entirely up to SpaceX or NASA,” the director admitted of the idea. “They would have to be involved with that, I would imagine. Or Paramount Pictures. I don’t know how much they want to invest.”

Earlier this year, Cruise himself gave a thoughtful response to how such a journey would be possible in a sequel.

“We’ve thought about it,” Cruise admitted to Collider. “It’s like how do we do it? It’s the mechanics of getting it there. How do you build a sequence there and how long can we have that sequence? Because if I went up and just dropped, it’s the kind of time — how do you put that into the structure of a screenplay of a Mission? When we’re doing these things, there’s so much story going on. As opposed to just a cool shot, we want character and story going throughout. I can’t help but look at that building up here or at the Eiffel Tower and seeing stories. What could the team do and what could we do? But we have thought about that.”

When a franchise decides to head into space, the results often vary, with the successful intergalactic adventures often being in the minority. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, for example, became a massive hit, though horror franchises like Friday the 13th and Hellraiser have sent their characters to space, only to signify a seeming lack of ideas to keep the franchise compelling.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout went on to earn nearly $800 million worldwide and sits at 97 percent positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, likely confirming multiple more installments on the way in the near future. Stay tuned for details on the future of the Mission: Impossible series.

