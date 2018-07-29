‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Drops the Series’ First F-Bomb

Mission: Impossible – Fallout! is only days into its theatrical run, but it has given the iconic franchise many firsts — including a slightly colorful one.

Major spoilers for Mission: Impossible – Fallout! below! Only look if you want to know!

As those who have seen Fallout! know, the film has its fair share of twists and turns, with the intentions of certain characters almost changing minute by minute. Perhaps one of the most surprising twists comes midway through the film, where it’s revealed that August Walker (Henry Cavill) is actually the fanatical terrorist John Lark, and that he has been orchestrating a plan to free Solomon Lane (Sean Harris) and set off the plutonium reactors that Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and company have been searching for.

This reveal comes as Walker is conversing with a tied-up Lane about their plan, a subject that seems to be a source of conflict for the two men. At one point, Walker accuses Lane of making the plan “so f*cking complicated” — giving the Mission: Impossible franchise its first f-bomb.

Christopher McQuarrie, who wrote and directed Fallout!, confirmed the f-bomb’s significance on his Twitter account. You can check it out below.

You bet your f@&$in’ ass. https://t.co/xQseNnjm8C — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) July 27, 2018

For fans of the franchise (or those just following Cavill from his gig as the DCEU’s Superman) the f-bomb surely was some sort of a surprise. But seeing as films can use the f-word only once to maintain a PG-13 rating, it’s safe to say that the way Fallout! uses it – and the way Cavill delivers it – makes it worthwhile.

Granted, the f-bomb is only a small portion of what fans ultimately experience in Fallout!, particularly from Cavill’s scene-stealing, mustache-clad performance. According to the actor, the process of filming Fallout! pushed him as an actor, particularly when it comes to doing his own stunts.

“It was kind of like a really good opportunity,” Cavill explained in an interview with PopCulture.com. “When you have Tom there and he does his own stunts, the door’s open for you to do it yourself.”

Mission: Impossible – Fallout! is in theaters now.