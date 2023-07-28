Mission: Impossible Reveals What Happened to the Motorcycle From Major Dead Reckoning Stunt

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is now playing in theaters, and it's the latest movie to feature Tom Cruise tackling some huge stunts. The biggest stunt of the new film sees Cruise riding a motorcycle off of a cliff. In fact, the behind-the-scenes featurette that was released in theaters last year revealed Cruise actually performed the stunt six times. The big question on everyone's mind now is: What happened to those motorcycles? If you've been dying to know the fate of Cruise's bike(s), the official account for Mission: Impossible just shared a cool behind-the-scenes video of some motorcycle clean-up.

"For everyone asking what happened to the bike... #MissionImpossible," the account shared. The video shows a pretty intense clean-up process, which you can check out below:

Why Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning's Motorcycle Stunt Was Filmed First:

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cruise explained why they filmed the movie's most dangerous stunt first.

"Well, we know either we will continue with the film or we're not. Let's know day one!" Cruise explained. "Let us know day one what is going to happen: Do we all continue or is it a major rewrite?" He added, "I was training and I was ready ... You have to be razor sharp when you're doing something like that. It was very important as we were prepping the film that it was actually the first thing. I don't want to drop that and go shoot other things and have my mind somewhere else. Everyone was prepped. Let's just get it done."

"Doing that on day one gave us all the time in the world to understand why he [Ethan] was doing what he was doing," director Christopher McQuarrie told Empire Magazine. "If we sat around and tried to figure out these movies the old-fashioned way, you'd never find it, simply because it's such a living, breathing thing."

"There's not a chicken, there's not an egg," McQuarrie recently told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis. "Sometimes we start with...like, Fallout started with the emotional story of Ethan and Julia, and the stunts were kind of put around in the periphery. The beginning of this one, I said, 'What do you want to do?' He said, 'I want to ride a motorcycle off a cliff. What do you want to do?' And I said, 'I want to wreck a train. Let's just wreck a train.' Of course, both of us at one point or another would remind the other, 'You know, this was your idea. You wanted to do this.' Tom was very fortunate in one respect becuase he got his stunt out of the way day one. I'm still shooting that train. That just took forever, and it was very, very challenging."

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is now playing in theaters.