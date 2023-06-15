Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Cast and Director Reveal Their First Indy Experience (Exclusive)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is being released in theaters this month, and last night was the film's big premiere in Los Angeles. Earlier this week, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with the film's cast in addition to director James Mangold. The interview happened to take place on the 42nd anniversary of Raiders of the Lost Ark, so we asked Mads Mikkelsen (Jürgen Voller), Shaunette Renée Wilson (Agent Mason), Boyd Holbrook (Klaber), and Mangold about their first Indy experiences.

"I'm old enough that it came out when I was a teenager," Mikkelsen shared. "I did not go to the movies. I waited when it came out on a DVD and my brother and me, we rented it together with five other films and we ended up watching Indiana Jones five times."

Wilson added, "I probably watched it first time as a kid with my brother and maybe my dad on some old AMC channel back in Brooklyn, and was just enthralled by the adventure and the stunts and the scope of what the film is."

When asked if they freaked out when they saw Harrison Ford in the classic Indy outfit, Holbrook replied, "Yeah. It's pretty surreal." Wilson added, "I geek out watching because I don't think he got into the outfit when I was shooting with them." Holbrook explained, "Yeah. The first time, it was in Sicily and he was just hanging out on the wall, just leaning, just hanging out."

"It's on this day that I went and saw it in Middletown, New York at the Orange County Cinema. I was alone on the first matinee. And blown away," Mangold shared. "It's crazy," he added when asked how it feels to be making his own Indy film. "I mean, on the simplest level, if you go back to the 17-year-old sitting there, I knew I wanted to be a movie director, although seeing Raiders was only galvanizing that feeling. But if you told me that I'd be making a movie with those people on the screen, that would blow my mind."

Harrison Ford Remembers Raiders of the Lost Ark's Release:

"I don't remember what people thought. I do remember what I thought," Ford shared with ComicBook.com. "I remember that there was that pleasure. There was pleasure. There was laughter, there was popcorn being sold and people were happy and families were going. I was very excited."

The iconic Harrison Ford returns for one last adventure when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres in theaters on June 30th. Lucasfilm's latest film in the long-running franchise sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The duo will go up against the mysterious former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and the film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and is set to be Ford's final appearance as the iconic archeologist.

