Mission: Impossible's Tom Cruise Shares How Long He Wants To Act

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One star Tom Cruise revealed how long he plans to act. It seems like the blockbuster train won't be slowing down anytime soon. In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, the Top Gun: Maverick actor shared that Harrison Ford is his target for how long his career continues. As theater-goers are aware, just this summer, the 80-year-old star is back on the big screen. It feels like Ford has a couple more movies left in the tank too. (He's famously in Captain America: Brave New World next year…) So, it would seem that Cruise has at least two more decades of making movies before its time to hang up his spurs. Check out what else he had to say down below!

When it comes to the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny star, the Mission: Impossible star has his sights set on similar rarified air. "Harrison Ford is a legend; I hope to be still going; I've got 20 years to catch up with him," Cruise claimed. "I hope to keep making Mission: Impossible films until I'm his age."

Tom Cruise Is Still Doing His Own Stunts

(Photo: Empire Magazine/Paramount Pictures)

Tom Cruise is famous for doing all those stunts within reason. So, the allure of the Mission: Impossible franchise has become seeing what kind of wild set pieces he'll try this time. Christopher McQuarrie has been with the tar through a lot of these and said Dead Reckoning Part One was particularly challenging.

"There's not a chicken, there's not an egg," McQuarrie explained. "Sometimes we start with...like, Fallout started with the emotional story of Ethan and Julia, and the stunts were kind of put around in the periphery. The beginning of this one, I said, 'What do you want to do?' He said, 'I want to ride a motorcycle off a cliff. What do you want to do?' And I said, 'I want to wreck a train. Let's just wreck a train.' Of course, both of us at one point or another would remind the other, 'You know, this was your idea. You wanted to do this.' Tom was very fortunate in one respect becuase he got his stunt out of the way day one. I'm still shooting that train. That just took forever, and it was very, very challenging."

What's Next For Tom Cruise?

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two is up next for Cruise. While they've started filming the sequel to the latest franchise installment, there's a lot to go. Director Christopher McQuarrie gave Collider an update this week

"We've shot all but one of our international locations," McQuarrie said "We've shot our big action except for the biggest set piece, the central set piece of the film, which is massive and unlike anything we've done, and, I think, unlike anything you've seen."

"All the interstitial stuff is shot. There are characters in the movie you don't even know about yet. And I have one—how would I call it? It's a sidebar action sequence involving the team, which we haven't shot yet, and that's first up as soon as we get back," he added. "It's involving elements that I've never worked with before. It's a big challenge, and it's a tight schedule. The plan to be wrapped for all principal photography is early next year."

What's Tom Cruise Doing This Year in Theaters?

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which premieres in theaters on July 12th. It's the beginning of the end for the action-packed franchise, as Cruise reteams with longtime collaborator and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie for more death-defying and breathtaking stunts. Hunt and allies Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) attempt to track down a new weapon with the power to tear the world apart. Actors Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales join the cast for the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which is set to wrap up with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

What other franchises do you want to see Cruise act in? Let us know in the comments down below!